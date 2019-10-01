Melbourne Cup Carnival

Video Extras
2022 CalendarNews and StatisticsFashion
More
Back

The Park

The Park

A Fashion, Food and Entertainment Destination for all Racegoers

To maintain the Melbourne Cup Carnival’s status as a world-class event, in 2016 the VRC introduced The Park at Flemington, a fashion, food and entertainment destination free for all racegoers.

The Park has enriched the experience of loyal racegoers and enticed new audiences to Flemington to celebrate the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

Myer Fashions on the Field and a central entertainment stage anchor The Park, bolstered by experiences and public activations from a number of official sponsors, al fresco areas, bars and an inspiring mix of foodie treats.

In 2018, some of the biggest music acts in Australia – The Presets, Amy Shark and Conrad Sewell – hit the stage in The Park, while a selection of Melbourne’s hottest foodie destinations popped up ensuring something for everyone in The Park, all complemented by fabulous fashion and entertainment. The 2019 lineup will be announced closer to the Carnival.

Source: Victoria Racing Club Art & Heritage

The Melbourne Cup Carnival 2019 on 10, 10 HD and LIVE streamed on 10 play this November.

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar
NEXT STORY

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

Advertisement

Related Articles

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

All four big days on 10 and LIVE streamed on 10 play
Paramount+ Stakes Day 2022

Paramount+ Stakes Day 2022

Watch the Paramount+ Stakes Day 2022 on Saturday, 5 November live and free on 10 and 10 play
Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2022

Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2022

Watch the $2 million Group 1 Penfolds Victoria Derby live and free on 10 and 10 play on Saturday 29 October.
Kennedy Oaks Day 2022

Kennedy Oaks Day 2022

Watch the Kennedy Oaks Day 2022 on Thursday, 3 November live and free on 10 and 10 play
Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2022

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2022

At 3pm on that famous first Tuesday in November, the $8 million Lexus Melbourne Cup takes its rightful place as the centrepiece for the entire Melbourne Cup Carnival. Watch all of the action live and free on 10 and 10 play