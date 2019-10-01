To maintain the Melbourne Cup Carnival’s status as a world-class event, in 2016 the VRC introduced The Park at Flemington, a fashion, food and entertainment destination free for all racegoers.

The Park has enriched the experience of loyal racegoers and enticed new audiences to Flemington to celebrate the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

Myer Fashions on the Field and a central entertainment stage anchor The Park, bolstered by experiences and public activations from a number of official sponsors, al fresco areas, bars and an inspiring mix of foodie treats.

In 2018, some of the biggest music acts in Australia – The Presets, Amy Shark and Conrad Sewell – hit the stage in The Park, while a selection of Melbourne’s hottest foodie destinations popped up ensuring something for everyone in The Park, all complemented by fabulous fashion and entertainment. The 2019 lineup will be announced closer to the Carnival.

Source: Victoria Racing Club Art & Heritage

The Melbourne Cup Carnival 2019 on 10, 10 HD and LIVE streamed on 10 play this November.