The Exclusive and Lavish Marquees of The Birdcage

The Flemington Birdcage has evolved from a humble car park to arguably the world’s most lavish temporary facility for corporate guests and VRC Members.

Each spring, a mini-metropolis is erected with VRC sponsors including Lexus, Furphy, Kennedy, Seppelt Wines, Tabcorp, G.H.Mumm, Schweppes and Herald Sun among the companies creating remarkable bespoke temporary buildings offering unparalleled levels of sophistication, theming, design, catering and entertainment, which have become a hallmark of the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

Each year, marquee guest lists include international stars, local household names and captains of industry, with the invitations the most sought-after in town.

Speculation begins months out from Carnival, with media vying to announce which A-listers will be guests, which celebrity chefs will provide the menus, which celebrity designers are penning the structures and fit-outs, and which international acts will entertain.

Celebrity Birdcage guests have included Sam Smith, Nicole Kidman, Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Elizabeth Hurley, Kim Cattrall, Stevie Nicks, Paris Hilton, Eva Longoria, Kate Upton, Priscilla Presley, Hilary Swank, Scott Disick, Sophia Richie, Rose Byrne, Adrian Grenier, and Usain Bolt.

Source: Victoria Racing Club Art & Heritage

