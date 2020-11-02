Melbourne Cup Carnival

Team 10 Lexus Melbourne Cup Picks

Francesca Cumani, Brittany Taylor, Stephen Quartermain and more reveal their pick for the 2020 Lexus Melbourne Cup

  • Francesca Cumani, International Racing Expert, Network 10 – Verry Elleegant 
  • Brittany Taylor, Horseback Interviewer, Network 10 – Anthony Van Dyck 
  • Stephen Quartermain, Presenter, Network 10 – Prince Of Arran 
  • Rob Mills, Entertainment and Fashion Reporter, Network 10 – Sir Dragonet 
  • Peter Moody, Expert Commentator, Network 10 – Tiger Moth 
  • Bonnie Anderson, Neighbours, 10 Peach / The Masked Singer Season Two Winner, Network 10 – Prince of Arran 
  • Tommy Little, The Project, Network 10 – Southern France 
  • Jennifer Keyte, Newsreader, 10 News First Melbourne and Adelaide – Russian Camelot 
  • Dave Hughes, Hughesy, We Have A Problem / Hughesy and Ed Co-Host Fox FM – Tiger Moth (and adds in Keiran McEvoy, we trust)

2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play

All four big days on 10 and LIVE streamed on 10 play
