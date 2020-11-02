Team 10 Lexus Melbourne Cup Picks

- Francesca Cumani, International Racing Expert, Network 10 – Verry Elleegant
- Brittany Taylor, Horseback Interviewer, Network 10 – Anthony Van Dyck
- Stephen Quartermain, Presenter, Network 10 – Prince Of Arran
- Rob Mills, Entertainment and Fashion Reporter, Network 10 – Sir Dragonet
- Peter Moody, Expert Commentator, Network 10 – Tiger Moth
- Bonnie Anderson, Neighbours, 10 Peach / The Masked Singer Season Two Winner, Network 10 – Prince of Arran
- Tommy Little, The Project, Network 10 – Southern France
- Jennifer Keyte, Newsreader, 10 News First Melbourne and Adelaide – Russian Camelot
- Dave Hughes, Hughesy, We Have A Problem / Hughesy and Ed Co-Host Fox FM – Tiger Moth (and adds in Keiran McEvoy, we trust)
2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play