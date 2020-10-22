Seppelt Wines Stakes Day 2020

Seppelt Wines Stakes Day is the guaranteed good time for families, and everyone, during this year's Melbourne Cup Carnival - even if we're not all physically at the track.
The concluding day of Cup Week will feature the AUD$2 million Group 1 Seppelt Mackinnon Stakes testing the best middle distance horses at Australia’s premier track, while the famous Flemington straight will witness some of the world’s fastest horses in theAUD$2 million Group 1 Darley Sprint Classic.
Stay tuned and revisit this page as the race day draws near. Look out for family-friendly online activities for every kind of race-lover, be they young or old. Bringing the fun home will be the name of the game this year, so make plans now to join the online party together!
|TIME
|RACE
|LENGTH
|12:25pm
|Very Special Kids Pin and Win Trophy
|2000m
|1:00pm
|The Amanda Elliott
|1400m
|1:35pm
|Network 10 Chatham Stakes
|1400m
|2:15pm
|Nova100 Trophy
|1600m
|3:35pm
|Queen Elizabeth Stakes
|2600m
|4:15pm
|Darley Sprint Classic
|1200m
|5:00pm
|TAB Matriarch Stakes
|2000m
|5:45pm
|Seppelt Mackinnon Stakes
|2000m
|6:25pm
|Seppelt Drumborg Grand Handicap
|1100m
Saturday 7th November 2020
2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play.