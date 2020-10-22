Seppelt Wines Stakes Day 2020

Seppelt Wines Stakes Day is the guaranteed good time for families, and everyone, during this year's Melbourne Cup Carnival - even if we're not all physically at the track.

The concluding day of Cup Week will feature the AUD$2 million Group 1 Seppelt Mackinnon Stakes testing the best middle distance horses at Australia’s premier track, while the famous Flemington straight will witness some of the world’s fastest horses in theAUD$2 million Group 1 Darley Sprint Classic.

Stay tuned and revisit this page as the race day draws near. Look out for family-friendly online activities for every kind of race-lover, be they young or old. Bringing the fun home will be the name of the game this year, so make plans now to join the online party together!

TIME RACE LENGTH 12:25pm Very Special Kids Pin and Win Trophy 2000m 1:00pm The Amanda Elliott 1400m 1:35pm Network 10 Chatham Stakes 1400m 2:15pm Nova100 Trophy 1600m 3:35pm Queen Elizabeth Stakes 2600m 4:15pm Darley Sprint Classic 1200m 5:00pm TAB Matriarch Stakes 2000m 5:45pm Seppelt Mackinnon Stakes 2000m 6:25pm Seppelt Drumborg Grand Handicap 1100m

Saturday 7th November 2020

