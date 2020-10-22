Melbourne Cup Carnival

Video Extras
2022 CalendarNews and StatisticsFashion
More
Back

Seppelt Wines Stakes Day 2020

Seppelt Wines Stakes Day 2020

The concluding day of Cup Week

Seppelt Wines Stakes Day is the guaranteed good time for families, and everyone, during this year's Melbourne Cup Carnival - even if we're not all physically at the track.

The concluding day of Cup Week will feature the AUD$2 million Group 1 Seppelt Mackinnon Stakes testing the best middle distance horses at Australia’s premier track, while the famous Flemington straight will witness some of the world’s fastest horses in theAUD$2 million Group 1 Darley Sprint Classic.

Stay tuned and revisit this page as the race day draws near. Look out for family-friendly online activities for every kind of race-lover, be they young or old. Bringing the fun home will be the name of the game this year, so make plans now to join the online party together!

TIME RACE LENGTH
12:25pm Very Special Kids Pin and Win Trophy 2000m
1:00pm The Amanda Elliott 1400m
1:35pm Network 10 Chatham Stakes 1400m
2:15pm Nova100 Trophy 1600m
3:35pm Queen Elizabeth Stakes 2600m
4:15pm Darley Sprint Classic 1200m
5:00pm TAB Matriarch Stakes 2000m
5:45pm Seppelt Mackinnon Stakes 2000m
6:25pm Seppelt Drumborg Grand Handicap 1100m

Saturday 7th November 2020

2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play.

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar
NEXT STORY

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

Advertisement

Related Articles

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

All four big days on 10 and LIVE streamed on 10 play
Paramount+ Stakes Day 2022

Paramount+ Stakes Day 2022

Watch the Paramount+ Stakes Day 2022 on Saturday, 5 November live and free on 10 and 10 play
Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2022

Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2022

Watch the $2 million Group 1 Penfolds Victoria Derby live and free on 10 and 10 play on Saturday 29 October.
Kennedy Oaks Day 2022

Kennedy Oaks Day 2022

Watch the Kennedy Oaks Day 2022 on Thursday, 3 November live and free on 10 and 10 play
Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2022

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2022

At 3pm on that famous first Tuesday in November, the $8 million Lexus Melbourne Cup takes its rightful place as the centrepiece for the entire Melbourne Cup Carnival. Watch all of the action live and free on 10 and 10 play