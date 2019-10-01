Melbourne Cup Carnival

Seppelt Wines Stakes Day

Watch Live the Conclusion of the Melbourne Cup Carnival

The Melbourne Cup Carnival concludes its festivities with Seppelt Wines Stakes Day on Saturday 9th November.

The day features two group one races; headlined by the A$2 million weight-for-age Seppelt Mackinnon Stakes, as well as the scorching 1200m A$2 million VRC Sprint Classic.

The meeting, which features Myer Fashions on the Field for children and families, has a pleasant and relaxed atmosphere and is recognised as the Carnival's ‘family day’.

The final day of the Carnival is all about relaxed style and the opportunity for the young ones to shine. For some, it is the day to deck out the little ones in the latest junior fashions, while for others it is simply a day to have fun with friends and family.

Hundreds of children aged six to 17 compete in the Myer Fashions on the Field each year, while families are now given the opportunity to compete in a dedicated Family Category.

The official flower for Seppelt Wines Stakes Day is the Red Rose.

Source: Victoria Racing Club Art & Heritage

