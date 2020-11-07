Results: Seppelt Wines Stakes Day 2020

Race 1 Very Special Kids Pin and Win Trophy (2000m) at 12:25 pm
Results:
- 2 Barade (2)
- 1 Almania (10)
- 10 Kissinger (8)
- 3 Hunboshi (11)
Race 2 The Amanda Elliott (1400m) at 1:00 pm
Results:
- 8 Shelby Cobra (8)
- 4 Tommy Gold (5)
- 2 Deep Speed (3)
- 9 Allibor (6)
Race 3 Network 10 Chatham Stakes (1400m) at 1:35 pm
Results:
- 7 Sansom (5)
- 8 Morvada (6)
- 6 Bold Star (3)
- 4 Morrissy (4)
Race 4 Nova100 Trophy (1600m) at 2:15 pm
Results:
- 7 Power Scheme (2)
- 13 Beehunter (1)
- 5 Right You Are (7)
- 12 Wings of Pastrami (5)
Race 5 Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2600m) at 3:35 pm
Results:
- 6 True Self (2)
- 2 Pondus (9)
- 4 Chapada (4)
- 8 Creedence (3)
Race 6 Darley Sprint Classic (1200m) at 4:15 pm
Results:
- 3 Bivouac (6)
- 2 Nature Strip (9)
- 9 Libertini (5)
- 6 Zoutori (4)
Race 7 TAB Matriarch Stakes (2000m) at 5:00 pm
Results:
- 12 Affair to Remember (11)
- 6 Paradee (8)
- 2 Toffee Tongue (15)
- 11 One More Try (10)
Race 8 Seppelt Mackinnon Stakes (2000m) at 5:45 pm
Results:
- 9 Arcadia Queen (5)
- 2 Fifty Stars (8)
- 8 Melody Belle (6)
- 10 Shout The Bar (10)
Race 9 Seppelt Drumborg Grand Handicap (1100m) at 6:25 pm
Results
- 8 Leiter (13)
- 6 I’m Telling Ya (12)
- 15 Plaquette (8)
- 11 Meteorite (10)
