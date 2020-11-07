Melbourne Cup Carnival

Video Extras
2022 CalendarNews and StatisticsFashion
More
Back

Results: Seppelt Wines Stakes Day 2020

Results: Seppelt Wines Stakes Day 2020

All the results from the fourth day of the 2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival

Race 1 Very Special Kids Pin and Win Trophy (2000m) at 12:25 pm

Results:

  1. 2 Barade (2)
  2. 1 Almania (10)
  3. 10 Kissinger (8)
  4. 3 Hunboshi (11)

Race 2 The Amanda Elliott (1400m) at 1:00 pm

Results:

  1. 8 Shelby Cobra (8)
  2. 4 Tommy Gold (5)
  3. 2 Deep Speed (3)
  4. 9 Allibor (6)

Race 3 Network 10 Chatham Stakes (1400m) at 1:35 pm

Results:

  1. 7 Sansom (5)
  2. 8 Morvada (6)
  3. 6 Bold Star (3)
  4. 4 Morrissy (4)

Race 4 Nova100 Trophy (1600m) at 2:15 pm

Results:

  1. 7 Power Scheme (2)
  2. 13 Beehunter (1)
  3. 5 Right You Are (7)
  4. 12 Wings of Pastrami (5)

Race 5 Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2600m) at 3:35 pm

Results:

  1. 6 True Self (2)
  2. 2 Pondus (9)
  3. 4 Chapada (4)
  4. 8 Creedence (3)

Race 6 Darley Sprint Classic (1200m) at 4:15 pm

Results:

  1. 3 Bivouac (6)
  2. 2 Nature Strip (9)
  3. 9 Libertini (5)
  4. 6 Zoutori (4)

Race 7 TAB Matriarch Stakes (2000m) at 5:00 pm

Results:

  1. 12 Affair to Remember (11)
  2. 6 Paradee (8)
  3. 2 Toffee Tongue (15)
  4. 11 One More Try (10)

Race 8 Seppelt Mackinnon Stakes (2000m) at 5:45 pm

Results:

  1. 9 Arcadia Queen (5)
  2. 2 Fifty Stars (8)
  3. 8 Melody Belle (6)
  4. 10 Shout The Bar (10)

Race 9 Seppelt Drumborg Grand Handicap (1100m) at 6:25 pm

Results

  1. 8 Leiter (13)
  2. 6 I’m Telling Ya (12)
  3. 15 Plaquette (8)
  4. 11 Meteorite (10)

2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play.

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar
NEXT STORY

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

Advertisement

Related Articles

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

All four big days on 10 and LIVE streamed on 10 play
Paramount+ Stakes Day 2022

Paramount+ Stakes Day 2022

Watch the Paramount+ Stakes Day 2022 on Saturday, 5 November live and free on 10 and 10 play
Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2022

Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2022

Watch the $2 million Group 1 Penfolds Victoria Derby live and free on 10 and 10 play on Saturday 29 October.
Kennedy Oaks Day 2022

Kennedy Oaks Day 2022

Watch the Kennedy Oaks Day 2022 on Thursday, 3 November live and free on 10 and 10 play
Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2022

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2022

At 3pm on that famous first Tuesday in November, the $8 million Lexus Melbourne Cup takes its rightful place as the centrepiece for the entire Melbourne Cup Carnival. Watch all of the action live and free on 10 and 10 play