Results: Seppelt Wines Stakes Day 2020

Race 1 Very Special Kids Pin and Win Trophy (2000m) at 12:25 pm

Results:

2 Barade (2) 1 Almania (10) 10 Kissinger (8) 3 Hunboshi (11)

Race 2 The Amanda Elliott (1400m) at 1:00 pm

Results:

8 Shelby Cobra (8) 4 Tommy Gold (5) 2 Deep Speed (3) 9 Allibor (6)

Race 3 Network 10 Chatham Stakes (1400m) at 1:35 pm

Results:

7 Sansom (5) 8 Morvada (6) 6 Bold Star (3) 4 Morrissy (4)

Race 4 Nova100 Trophy (1600m) at 2:15 pm

Results:

7 Power Scheme (2) 13 Beehunter (1) 5 Right You Are (7) 12 Wings of Pastrami (5)

Race 5 Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2600m) at 3:35 pm

Results:

6 True Self (2) 2 Pondus (9) 4 Chapada (4) 8 Creedence (3)

Race 6 Darley Sprint Classic (1200m) at 4:15 pm

Results:

3 Bivouac (6) 2 Nature Strip (9) 9 Libertini (5) 6 Zoutori (4)

Race 7 TAB Matriarch Stakes (2000m) at 5:00 pm

Results:

12 Affair to Remember (11) 6 Paradee (8) 2 Toffee Tongue (15) 11 One More Try (10)

Race 8 Seppelt Mackinnon Stakes (2000m) at 5:45 pm

Results:

9 Arcadia Queen (5) 2 Fifty Stars (8) 8 Melody Belle (6) 10 Shout The Bar (10)

Race 9 Seppelt Drumborg Grand Handicap (1100m) at 6:25 pm

Results

8 Leiter (13) 6 I’m Telling Ya (12) 15 Plaquette (8) 11 Meteorite (10)

