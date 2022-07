Results: Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2021

Race 1 Paramount+ Carbine Club Stakes (1600m) at 12:20pm

Results:

11 Fangirl (9) 1 Brigantine (7) 2 Daily Bugle (1)

Race 2 Lexus Hotham Stakes (2500m) at 1:00pm

Results:

4 Great House (7) 7 Mankayan (1) 6 Emissary (8)

Race 3 Zedrun Wakeful Stakes (2000m) at 1:40pm

Results:

8 Willowly (7) 2 Daisies (1) 6 Douceur (3)

Race 4 TAB Not One Day Linlithgow Stakes (1200m) at 2:20pm

Results:

8 Justacanta (6) 2 Kemalpasa (2) 5 Isaurian (1)

Race 5 TAB Empire Rose Stakes (1600m) at 3:00pm

Results:

1 Colette (8) 2 Mystic Journey (3) 8 Hungry Heart (12)

Race 6 Penfolds Victoria Derby (2500m) at 3:45pm

Results:

9 Hitotsu (6) 3 Alegron (8) 16 Teewaters (3)

Race 7 Coolmore Stud Stakes (1200m) at 4:30pm

Results:

5 Home Affairs (13) 12 Bruckner (1) 2 Artorius (4)

Race 8 Kennedy Cantala (1600m) at 5:10 pm

Results:

3 Superstorm (14) 7 Icebath (16) 2 Cascadian (15)

Race 9 Furphy Sprint (1100m) at 5:45pm

Results:

5 Minhaaj (2) 9 Ballistic Lover (5) 10 Mileva (14)

