Results: Paramount+ Stakes Day 2021

Race 1 Incognitus Recognition Trophy (1600m) at 12:40pm

Results:

1 Our Playboy (2) 7 Silent Sovereign (7) 10 Seiners Express (9) 9 Equation (5)

Race 2 Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2600m) at 1:15pm

Results:

1 Warning (3) 2 Sound (1) 5 Wentwood (5) 3 Dr Drill (4)

Race 3 Very Special Kids Pin and Win Trophy (2000m) at 1:55pm

Results:

6 Alcyone (7) 11 Lunatic Fringe (4) 18e Mr Cancun (13) 2 Saracen Knight (16)

Race 4 The Amanda Elliott (1400m) at 2:35pm

Results:

12 Bend The Knee (1) 3 Port Louis (2) 5 Daily Bugle (20) 16 Cardinal Gem (9)

Race 5 TAB Matriarch Stakes (2000m) at 3:15pm

Results:

8 Zayydani (2) 7 Our Intrigue (4) 3 Starelle (6) 12 Bon Vicini (1)

Race 6 Darley Sprint Classic (1200m) at 3:50pm

Results:

1 Nature Strip (2) 7 Swats That (9) 6 Bella Nipotina (6) 5 September Run (4)

Race 7 Paramount+ Chatham Stakes (1400m) at 4:30pm

Results:

6 Age of Chivalry (3) 8 Crosshaven (2) 5 Justacanta (10) 9 Hi Stranger (6)

Race 8 Paramount+ Mackinnon Stakes (2000m) at 5:10pm

Results:

4 Zaaki (8) 2 Cascadian (2) 7 Mo’unga (5) 5 Keiai Nautique (6)

Race 9 World Horse Racing Grand Handicap (1100m) at 5:50pm

Results:

5 It’sourtime (3) 8 Magnajet (2) 14 Duchess Of Dorset (8) 6 Legionnaire (15)

