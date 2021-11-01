Results: Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2021

Race 1 Darley Maribyrnong Plate (1000m) at 10:45am
Results:
- 1 Brereton (2)
- 3 Renosu (10)
- 7 Le Gagneur (8)
- 10 Water Bomber (11)
Race 2 The Macca’s Run (2800m) at 11:20am
Results:
- 6 Team Captain (10)
- 10 Accountability (13)
- 1 Good Idea (9)
- 13 Lion’s Share (5)
Race 3 Resimax Group Subzero Handicap (1400m) at 12:00pm
Results:
- 4 Excelman (1)
- 6 Naval Envoy (4)
- 7 Standoff (3)
- 3 Housay (6)
Race 4 Furphy Plate (1800m) at 12:40pm
Results:
- 3 Milton Park (4)
- 6 Skyman (1)
- 4 Charleise (6)
- 1 Best of Days (3)
Race 5 Grinders Coffee Roasters Trophy (1400m) at 1:20pm
Results:
- 9 Lackeen (5)
- 11 Frankie Pinot (12)
- 4 Blondeau (7)
- 3 Fender (2)
Race 6 The Schweppervescence Plate (1000m) at 1:55pm
Results:
- 1 Profiteer (4)
- 5 Direct (8)
- 4 Enthaar (2)
- 7 Bacchanalia (7)
Race 7 Lexus Melbourne Cup (3200m) at 3:00pm
Results:
- 4 Verry Elleegant (19)
- 2 Incentivise (16)
- 3 Spanish Mission (14)
- 22 Floating Artist (10)
Race 8 The Hong Kong Jockey Club Stakes (1400m) at 4:00pm
Results:
- 2 Rich Hips (11)
- 7 Excelida (1)
- 4 Paul’s Regret (5)
- 3 Belle Plaisir (6)
Race 9 TAB Trophy (1800m) at 4:40pm
Results:
- 6 Spirit of Gaylard (6)
- 2 Blushing Tycoon (1)
- 14 Maracana (9)
- 12 All So Clear (15)
Race 10 MSS Security Sprint (1200m) at 5:15pm
Results:
- 14 Quantico (1)
- 7 Sirius Suspect (16)
- 4 Prime Candidate (8)
- 11 Munitions (7)
2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 And 10 Play On Demand.