Results: Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2021

All the results from the big day of the 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival

Race 1 Darley Maribyrnong Plate (1000m) at 10:45am

Results:

  1. 1 Brereton (2)
  2. 3 Renosu (10)
  3. 7 Le Gagneur (8)
  4. 10 Water Bomber (11)

Race 2 The Macca’s Run (2800m) at 11:20am

Results:

  1. 6 Team Captain (10)
  2. 10 Accountability (13)
  3. 1 Good Idea (9)
  4. 13 Lion’s Share (5)

Race 3 Resimax Group Subzero Handicap (1400m) at 12:00pm

Results:

  1. 4 Excelman (1)
  2. 6 Naval Envoy (4)
  3. 7 Standoff (3)
  4. 3 Housay (6)

Race 4 Furphy Plate (1800m) at 12:40pm

Results:

  1. 3 Milton Park (4)
  2. 6 Skyman (1)
  3. 4 Charleise (6)
  4. 1 Best of Days (3)

Race 5 Grinders Coffee Roasters Trophy (1400m) at 1:20pm

Results:

  1. 9 Lackeen (5)
  2. 11 Frankie Pinot (12)
  3. 4 Blondeau (7)
  4. 3 Fender (2)

Race 6 The Schweppervescence Plate (1000m) at 1:55pm

Results:

  1. 1 Profiteer (4)
  2. 5 Direct (8)
  3. 4 Enthaar (2)
  4. 7 Bacchanalia (7)

Race 7 Lexus Melbourne Cup (3200m) at 3:00pm

Results:

  1. 4 Verry Elleegant (19)
  2. 2 Incentivise (16)
  3. 3 Spanish Mission (14)
  4. 22 Floating Artist (10)

Race 8 The Hong Kong Jockey Club Stakes (1400m) at 4:00pm

Results:

  1. 2 Rich Hips (11)
  2. 7 Excelida (1)
  3. 4 Paul’s Regret (5)
  4. 3 Belle Plaisir (6)

Race 9 TAB Trophy (1800m) at 4:40pm

Results:

  1. 6 Spirit of Gaylard (6)
  2. 2 Blushing Tycoon (1)
  3. 14 Maracana (9)
  4. 12 All So Clear (15)

Race 10 MSS Security Sprint (1200m) at 5:15pm

Results:

  1. 14 Quantico (1)
  2. 7 Sirius Suspect (16)
  3. 4 Prime Candidate (8)
  4. 11 Munitions (7)

