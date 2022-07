Results: Kennedy Oaks Day 2021

Race 1 TCL TV Stakes (1700m) at 12:40pm

Results:

2 Plucky Pirouette (15) 6 Parisian Dancer (8) 7 Swindon Lass (1) 3 Ruru (12)

Race 2 Inglis Bracelet (1600m) at 1:15pm

Results:

2 Foxy Frida (7) 4 Ruby Tuesday (3) 7 Intellective (2) 1 Sirileo Miss (5)

Race 3 Darley Ottawa Stakes (1000m) at 1:55pm

Results:

18e See You In Heaven (10) 17e Satin Love (13) 9 Bohemian (5) 14 She’s Pretty Rich (12)

Race 4 Twitter Trophy (1800m) at 2:35pm

Results:

5 Djukon (6) 8 Fifth Position (13) 15 Rock In The Park (9) 4 Mystery Shot (3)

Race 5 Off The Track Desirable Stakes (1400m) at 3:15pm

Results:

16 Espiona (5) 4 Star Of Chaos (7) 13 Star Waltz (9) 19e Burning Power (12)

Race 6 G.H.Mumm Century Stakes (1000m) at 3:50pm

Results:

2 Halvorsen (6) 8 Malkovich (3) 11 Varda (7) 6 Parsifal (14)

Race 7 Melbourne Cup Carnival Country Final (1600m) at 4:30pm

Results:

9 Bermadez (14) 12 Typhoon Harmony (9) 7 Brazen Song (10) 2 Riot And Rose (20)

Race 8 Kennedy Oaks (2500m) at 5:10pm

Results:

2 Willowy (2) 6 Douceur (11) 4 Biscayne Bay (3) 1 Elusive Express (8)

Race 9 Network 10 Red Roses Stakes (1100m) at 5:50pm

Results:

12 Flying Evelyn (5) 11 A Very Fine Red (3) 3 Seradess (9) 4 Sonnet Star (4)

