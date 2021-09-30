Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2021

The Melbourne Cup Carnival will kick off on Saturday 30 October 2021 with the famous Penfolds Victoria Derby Day.

Prestige, glamour and style take centre stage on the first big race day of Carnival 2021. Now, there’s no reason to stop us all from revelling in the spirit of Cup Week, as we join together to have the time of our lives.

Regarded as one of the most prestigious days of spring racing, this is a must-see event for racing fans with four exceptional Group 1 races – the $2 million Kennedy Cantala, $1.5 million Coolmore Stud Stakes, $1 million TAB Empire Rose Stakes and the feature race the $2 million Penfolds Victoria Derby.

Fashion meets tradition as the day’s classic black-and-white themes can help set the style for your race-day-at-home party, or inspire those heading out to celebrate with friends.

The event will be available to watch live and free on 10 and 10 play from 12pm AEDT.

This is thoroughbred racing at its very best.

Race Name Group Class Distance P$ Time 1 Paramount+ Carbine Club Stakes Group 3 3YO SW&P (VRC Carbine Club Stakes) 1600m $501,300 12:20pm 2 Lexus Hotham Stakes Group 3 Hcp (Hotham Handicap) 2500m $301,300 3 Zedrun Wakeful Stakes Group 2 3YO Fillies SW&P (Wakeful Stakes) 2000m $301,700 4 TAB Not One Day Linlithgow Stakes Group 2 Hcp (Linlithgow Stakes) 1200m $301,700 5 TAB Empire Rose Stakes Group 1 F&M WFA (Empire Rose Stakes) 1600m $1,002,100 6 Penfolds Victoria Derby Group 1 3YO SW (Victoria Derby) 2500m $2,005,000 4:30pm 7 Coolmore Stud Stakes Group 1 3YO SW (Ascot Vale Stakes) 1200m $1,502,100 8 Kennedy Cantala Group 1 Quality Hcp (Cantala Stakes) 1600m $2,002,100 9 Furphy Sprint Group 3 Mares SW&P (Begonia Belle Stakes) 1100m $201,300 5:50pm

The Lexus Melbourne Cup Barrier Draw will air at 5:30pm AEDT on the 30th October.

