Penfolds Victoria Derby 2021 Winner

Japanese stallion Hitotsu won the 2021 Group 1 Penfolds Victoria Derby.

Jockey John Allen rode the Maurice colt to a stunning victory from the back of the pack, passing Allegron and Teewaters in the home stretch.

The win was stunning as the horse had just moved from 1600m up to 2500m in his sixth start. The three-year-old handled the change with ease.

Hitotsu become the first horse since Monte Carlo 1956 to move from the Caulfield Cup to the Derby and win.

