Paramount+ Stakes Day 2022

Paramount+ Stakes Day 2022

Watch the Paramount+ Stakes Day 2022 on Saturday, 5 November live and free on 10 and 10 play

Paramount+ Stakes Day is the guaranteed good time for families, and everyone, at this year’s Melbourne Cup Carnival.

The concluding day of the Carnival will feature the illustrious $2 million Group 1 Paramount+ Mackinnon Stakes, the spring grand final for Australia’s best middle distance horses.

The final day of Cup Week also features the $2 million Group 1 Darley Sprint Classic (1200m) which last year saw the Nature Strip fly up the famous Flemington straight for a dominant victory.

Will we see the world’s best sprinter return for a fourth attempt at the prestigious dash?

A spectacular nine-race program is just the beginning – with endless activities for kids and parents, but also every other kind of race-lover be they young or old.

With an endless array of music, food, dancing and activities featured all day, Paramount+ Stakes Day is more popular than ever.

Source: Victoria Racing Club

