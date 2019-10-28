Network 10 unveils multi-platform Melbourne Cup Carnival approach

Four on-ground broadcast points including from the Jockey’s Lounge and the exclusive Birdcage.

Streaming of the Carnival live and in HD on 10 Play.

Pop-up radio channel in partnership with Racing & Sport Network (RSN) on 10 Play.

Pink carpet Birdcage arrivals show broadcast on 10 Daily.

Myer Fashion on the Field events exclusively streamed on 10 Daily.

Coverage of ‘the race that stops a nation’TM on CBS Sports Network. Seven major sponsors across broadcast and digital.

Network 10 will be bringing the Melbourne Cup Carnival to audiences in more ways and across more platforms than ever.

Network 10’s chief content officer Beverley McGarvey said: “Our coverage of the Melbourne Cup Carnival will bring audiences closer to all the action – on and off the track – like never before.

“From the fashion, to the celebrities, to the jockeys, and of course the races – audiences will be able to access all areas of the Melbourne Cup Carnival live and free on 10, all of our platforms and on social, and engage in a complete Melbourne Cup Carnival experience.”

10 will be broadcasting live from four key areas on-ground at Flemington including the in-field and at Racing HQ in the Mounting Yard. For the first time, audiences will also have access to the Jockey’s Lounge and the exclusive Birdcage. 10 shows being broadcast live from the Carnival include The Project, Studio 10, 10 News First and The Loop.

Check out what else 10 has planned for its broadcast coverage.

10 Play – Melbourne Cup Carnival digital broadcast hub

In a first for the Melbourne Cup Carnival, 10 Play will be the only place to stream all races live in high-definition.

The official digital broadcast hub for the Melbourne Cup Carnival will also feature:

A LIVE Odds Ticker, sponsored by TAB.

Exclusive interviews with 10’s world-class commentary team.

Photo galleries and articles from the Carnival.

Quizzes, top tips and Carnival experience bingo.

10 also is partnering with RSN with the support of the Victoria Racing Club to produce ‘Cup Week Radio’, a special Melbourne Cup Carnival pop-up radio channel. From 1-10 November, the channel will feature live Melbourne Cup Carnival coverage and bespoke digital radio content. The audio feed will be hosted on the 10 Play digital broadcast hub.

10 Daily – Melbourne Cup Carnival news hub

10 Daily will be the place to find all the latest racing news, the winners and grinners, fashion round-ups and celebrity news from the Carnival at 10daily.com.au/cupweekon10.

Want to see who made it into the Birdcage? On AAMI Victoria Derby Day, Lexus Melbourne Cup Day and Kennedy Oaks Day, 10 Daily – via Studio 10 - will be broadcasting a live, pink carpet arrivals show from the Birdcage hosted by 10 News First reporter Georgia Love, alongside Elliot Garnaut, Victoria Racing Club’s official stylist. Coverage starts during Studio 10 each day and will continue to stream via 10 Daily as celeb guests start frocking up to Flemington.

Interested in the latest fashion trends? For the first time, audiences will be able to stream the Myer Fashion on the Field events across Cup Week and 10 Daily will be the only place to watch it live and in full.

10 Speaks

As part of 10 Speaks’ Short Black podcast series, host and 10 News First presenter Sandra Sully is producing a special ‘Women in Racing’ series where she speaks to racing icons Katie Page, Amanda Elliott and Gai Waterhouse who share their fascinating industry insight and experience.

CBS Sports Network

Through 10’s partnership with the VRC, CBS Sports Network will televise ‘the race that stops a nation’TM on Lexus Melbourne Cup Day. The coverage will air exclusively in the United States in primetime on Monday, 4 November at 9:30 PM, ET.

10’s Melbourne Cup Carnival sponsors

Supporting 10 to bring the 2019 Melbourne Cup Carnival to life are major sponsors including:

Lexus: Broadcast and digital partner of the Carnival, and the Principal Partner of the 2019 Lexus Melbourne Cup.

ZYRTECR: Weather and Fast Finisher sponsor of 10’s broadcast and digital coverage.

Myer: Broadcast sponsor and live streaming partner of Myer Fashions on the Field on 10 Daily and 10 Play.

Harvey Norman: Sponsor of the Jockey’s Lounge which will, for the first time ever, take punters into the inner sanctum of race preparations.

TAB: Official wagering partner for 10’s broadcast and digital coverage of the Carnival.

Kennedy: Official timekeeper of 10’s coverage of the Carnival.

G.H. Mumm: The official champagne of Melbourne Cup Carnival and sponsor of 10’s digital coverage of the Carnival.

Network 10’s national sales director Lisa Squillace said: “Our approach to the Carnival was all about delivering multi-platform opportunities that give advertisers access to all areas of the Carnival. Our teams developed a number of incredible advertiser-friendly ‘firsts’ for our Carnival coverage including a Jockey’s Lounge and a live fashion stream on 10 Daily. Advertisers have been really receptive to our vision and plans and we’re pumped to be working with so many partners to bring the Carnival to life.”

Network 10’s national sport director Nisar Malik added: “We’re really excited to be partnering with existing Melbourne Cup Carnival sponsors such as Lexus, Myer, G.H. Mumm and Kennedy to expand their Carnival sponsorship to broadcast and digital. It’s also fantastic to be collaborating with sponsors like ZYRTECR, Harvey Norman and TAB to integrate across our coverage, platforms and assets. It’s going to be a huge week and we can’t wait to get into it.”