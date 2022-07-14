Melbourne Cup: The Statistics that Matter

All the important information and statistics from past Melbourne Cup Carnivals as we gear up for the showcase event later this year.

Are past performances the best indicator of what will unfold this November? Catch up with all the latest statistics to see if what trends may continue or be buckled in 2022.

Melbourne Cup winners by colour of silks

Come Melbourne Cup race day and you are left wondering who might be coming out on top then you may want to go by the colour of silks with some colours far more successful than others.

For instance, you may want to reconsider going for the jockey in the cream silks this time around. You may be safer going with the likes of blue or even black silks with 2020 winning jockey Jye McNeil donning the blue with Twilight Payment.

Colour of Silks Wins Blue 39 Black 25 Red and Maroon 19 Pink and Purple 13 Yellow and Gold 24 Grey and Silver 5 Green 7 Orange 5 White 14 Cream 1 Brown 2

Now, if you’re trying to pick a winner then beware of the odds, with only 35 out of 150 favourites having won the Melbourne Cup, which is 23 percent. 71 favourites have finished in the first three placings, which is 47 percent.

Melbourne Cup Jockey Weights

It may not be the first thing that crosses your mind but the weights carried in the Melbourne Cup can have quite an influence on the final standings.

The Melbourne Cup is a handicapped event which does provide each runner with an even chance of glory and logic tends to prevail with the lighter weighted horses generally enjoying more success.

Check out the table below to see which weights have proved more successful in the past

WEIGHT WINS 54.5kgs: 8 Wins 52.5kgs: 7 Wins 53.5kgs: 6 Wins 52.5kgs: 6 Wins

As years have gone by, there has been a general pattern of lighter weighted horses enjoying more success but that was not always the case in the past with some quite standout results – namely one winner way back in 1890. The winning horse on that occasion, Carbine, weighed a whopping 66kg. Meanwhile, we fast forward just over a century to 2000 when Brew famously won carrying just 49kg.

Weight Stats Weight (kg) Most weight carried to victory 66kg (Carbine, 1890) Least weight carried to victory 33.5kg (Banker, 33.5kg) Highest weight carried ever 68kg (Phar Lap, 1931) Weight most often carried to victory 54.5kg (7 times)

Weight carried by past 10 Melbourne Cup winners

Check out the weight carried by the past 10 Melbourne Cup victors, will 2022’s winner follow suit or be on the slightly on the heavier side like Twilight Payment?

Year Horse Weight (kg) 2021 Verry Elleegant 52kg 2020 Twilight Payment 55.5kg 2019 Vow And Declare 52kg 2018 Cross Counter 51kg 2017 Rekindling 51.5kg 2016 Almandin 52kg 2015 Prince of Penzance 53kg 2014 Protectionist 56.5kg 2013 Fiorente 55kg 2012 Green Moon 53.5kg 2011 Dunaden 54.5kg

