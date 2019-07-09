Melbourne Cup Carnival

Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

Events are on 10 and LIVE streamed on 10 play

Back on 10 for the first time since 2001, this year’s live broadcast of the Melbourne Cup Carnival covers four huge days of racing – AAMI Victoria Derby Day, Kennedy Oaks Day, Seppelt Wines Stakes Day and of course the race that stops the nation, the Lexus Melbourne Cup Day.

Tune in to the Race That Stops A Nation on 10 and LIVE streamed on 10 play.  More details to follow:

Date Event Watch Broadcast
Saturday, 2 November AAMI Victoria Derby Day 10 and 10 play 1100-1730
Monday, 4 November Sports Tonight: Melbourne Cup Preview Special 10 and 10 play 2130-2230
Tuesday, 5 November Lexus Melbourne Cup 10 and 10 play 1000-1730
Thursday, 7 November Kennedy Oaks Day 10 and 10 play 1300-1830
Saturday, 9 November Seppelt Wines Stakes Day 10 and 10 play 1130-1800
All four big days on 10 and LIVE streamed on 10 play
Paramount+ Stakes Day 2022

Watch the Paramount+ Stakes Day 2022 on Saturday, 5 November live and free on 10 and 10 play
Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2022

Watch the $2 million Group 1 Penfolds Victoria Derby live and free on 10 and 10 play on Saturday 29 October.
Kennedy Oaks Day 2022

Watch the Kennedy Oaks Day 2022 on Thursday, 3 November live and free on 10 and 10 play
Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2022

At 3pm on that famous first Tuesday in November, the $8 million Lexus Melbourne Cup takes its rightful place as the centrepiece for the entire Melbourne Cup Carnival. Watch all of the action live and free on 10 and 10 play