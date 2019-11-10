Melbourne Cup Carnival

Melbourne Cup Carnival 2019

The Carnival of Horses and Glamour

It was another outstanding Melbourne Cup Carnival.

The week-long celebration was certainly something to behold.

The fashion was fabulous. The horses were magnificent. The marquees in The Birdcage keep getting bigger and better each year.

Fun was had by everyone that attended over the course of the Carnival.

In true Melbourne fashion, the sun shone and the rain poured across the duration of the Carnival.

The Myer Fashions on the Field were filled with glamour in all categories.

The jockeys that rose to the top with multiple wins were Craig Williams, Damien Oliver, Luke Nolen and Nash Rawiller.

Craig Williams on Vow and Declare won this year’s Melbourne Cup. In addition to the big race, he also won the Kennedy Cantala on Fierce Impact, Off The Track Subzero Handicap on Bumper Blast, Melbourne Cup Carnival Country Final on Star Missile and the G.H. Mumm Century Stakes on Soothing.

Damien Oliver won the AAMI Victoria Derby on Warning, G.H. Mumm Wakeful Stakes on Miami Bound, the MSS Security Sprint on Tactical Advantage and the Kennedy Oaks on Miami Bound.

Luke Nolen won the Darley Ottawa Stakes on Ayraaf and the Darley Maribyrnong Plate on Hard Landing.

Nash Rawiller took out the TAB Handicap on Miss Invincible, Furphy Plate on Yulong Prince, the Jim Beam Stakes on Teleplay and The Macca’s Run on Shared Ambition.

The winner of the main races during the 2019 Melbourne Cup Carnival were:

AAMI Victoria Derby – Warning (Damien Oliver)

Lexus Melbourne Cup – Vow and Declare (Craig Williams)

Kennedy Oaks – Miami Bound (Damien Oliver)

Seppelt Mackinnon Stakes – Magic Wand (Ryan Moore)

VRC and Flemington hosted another successful Melbourne Cup Carnival for all of their national and international visitors and viewers.

