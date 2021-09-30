Paramount+ Stakes Day 2021

Friends, fun and the finale of Cup Week, Paramount+ Stakes Day is a celebration of the week that was, filled with quality racing, fashion and entertainment.
The concluding day will feature the $2 million Group 1 Mackinnon Stakes testing the best middle-distance horses while Australia’s best sprinters will light up the straight in the $2 million Group 1 Darley Sprint Classic.
The official flower for stakes day is the red rose, so don your best outfit and a red rose and prepare for an exciting day of racing.
Saturday 6 November.
|Race
|Name
|Group
|Class
|Distance
|P$
|Time
|1
|Incognitus Recognition Trophy
|4YO&Up BM90 Hcp
|1600m
|$130,000
|12:40pm
|2
|Queen Elizabeth Stakes
|Group 3
|Quality Hcp (VRC Queen Elizabeth Stakes)
|2600m
|$300,000
|1:15pm
|3
|Very Special Kids Pin and Win
|BM80 Grand Hcp *qualifying cond
|2000m
|$150,000
|1:55pm
|4
|The Amanda Elliott
|LR
|3YO Hcp (VRC Springtime Stakes)
|1400m
|$175,000
|2:35pm
|5
|TAB Matriarch Stakes
|Group 2
|Mares SW&P (Matriarch Stakes)
|2000m
|$300,000
|3:15pm
|6
|Darley Sprint Classic
|Group 1
|WFA (Victoria Racing Club Stakes)
|1200m
|$2,000,000
|3:50pm
|7
|Paramount+ Chatham Stakes
|Group 3
|Group 3 Hcp (Chatham Stakes)
|1400m
|$200,000
|4:30pm
|8
|Paramount+ Mackinnon Stakes
|Group 1
|WFA (LKS Mackinnon Stakes)
|2000m
|$2,000,000
|5:10pm
|9
|World Horse Racing Grand Handicap
|BM80 Grand Hcp *qualifying cond
|1100m
|$150,000
|5:50pm
