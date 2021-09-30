Melbourne Cup Carnival

Paramount+ Stakes Day 2021

Watch the 2021 Paramount+ Stakes Day live and free on 10 and 10 play from 12noon AEDT on Saturday 6 November.

Friends, fun and the finale of Cup Week, Paramount+ Stakes Day is a celebration of the week that was, filled with quality racing, fashion and entertainment.

The concluding day will feature the $2 million Group 1 Mackinnon Stakes testing the best middle-distance horses while Australia’s best sprinters will light up the straight in the $2 million Group 1 Darley Sprint Classic.

The official flower for stakes day is the red rose, so don your best outfit and a red rose and prepare for an exciting day of racing.

Tune into all the excitement live and free on 10 and 10 play from 12noon AEDT on Saturday 6 November.

Race Name Group Class Distance P$ Time
1 Incognitus Recognition Trophy 4YO&Up BM90 Hcp 1600m $130,000 12:40pm
2 Queen Elizabeth Stakes Group 3 Quality Hcp (VRC Queen Elizabeth Stakes) 2600m $300,000 1:15pm
3 Very Special Kids Pin and Win BM80 Grand Hcp *qualifying cond 2000m $150,000 1:55pm
4 The Amanda Elliott LR 3YO Hcp (VRC Springtime Stakes) 1400m $175,000 2:35pm
5 TAB Matriarch Stakes Group 2 Mares SW&P (Matriarch Stakes) 2000m $300,000 3:15pm
6 Darley Sprint Classic Group 1 WFA (Victoria Racing Club Stakes) 1200m $2,000,000  3:50pm
7 Paramount+ Chatham Stakes Group 3 Group 3 Hcp (Chatham Stakes) 1400m $200,000 4:30pm
8 Paramount+ Mackinnon Stakes Group 1 WFA (LKS Mackinnon Stakes) 2000m $2,000,000 5:10pm
9 World Horse Racing Grand Handicap BM80 Grand Hcp *qualifying cond 1100m $150,000 5:50pm

Take a look at the 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival calendar here.

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

