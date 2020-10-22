Each year, the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour celebrates the heroes and stories intrinsically linked to the Victoria Racing Club’s 159-year old Melbourne Cup race and its contribution to the nation's historical and cultural heritage.

The 18-carat gold Lexus Melbourne Cup trophy visits various destinations in an effort to unite communities by engaging councils, schools, hospitals, aged-care homes and racing groups in events to raise funds for local causes.

For the first time in its 17 year history, this year’s Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour will be a combination of physical and virtual visits to communities across Australia.

The People’s Cup will visit 27 destinations as part of this year’s exclusively domestic schedule.

2020 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour itinerary

DATE DESTINATION September 4-5 *Moree, NSW September 11 *Gympie, QLD September 14 *Latrobe, TAS September 16 *Busselton, WA September 17 *Nillumbik, VIC September 18 Brisbane, QLD September 20 *Sunshine Coast, QLD September 21 *Casino, NSW September 23 *Kangaroo Island, SA September 25 *Mareeba, QLD September 28 *Katherine, NT October 1 *Geelong, VIC October 2 *Moruya/Bateman's Bay Region, NSW October 3 *Malua Bay, NSW October 6 *Donald, VIC October 7 *Birchip, VIC October 9 Melbourne, VIC October 11 *Marlo, VIC October 12 *Buchan, VIC October 13 *Mallacoota, VIC October 14 Sydney, NSW October 15 Melbourne, VIC October 16 *Grampians Region, VIC October 18 *Horsham, VIC October 20 *Kyabram, VIC October 22 Melbourne, VIC October 23 *Murrindindi/Mansfield Region, VIC October 24-26 Melbourne, VIC October 27 *Fosterville, VIC October 28 *Bendigo, VIC October 29-November 3 Melbourne, VIC

Key: * indicate National Sweep Destinations

