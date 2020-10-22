Melbourne Cup Carnival

Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour

The 18-carat gold Lexus Melbourne Cup trophy visits various destinations

Each year, the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour celebrates the heroes and stories intrinsically linked to the Victoria Racing Club’s 159-year old Melbourne Cup race and its contribution to the nation's historical and cultural heritage.

The 18-carat gold Lexus Melbourne Cup trophy visits various destinations in an effort to unite communities by engaging councils, schools, hospitals, aged-care homes and racing groups in events to raise funds for local causes.

For the first time in its 17 year history, this year’s Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour will be a combination of physical and virtual visits to communities across Australia.

The People’s Cup will visit 27 destinations as part of this year’s exclusively domestic schedule.

2020 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour itinerary

DATE DESTINATION
September 4-5 *Moree, NSW
September 11 *Gympie, QLD
September 14 *Latrobe, TAS
September 16 *Busselton, WA
September 17 *Nillumbik, VIC
September 18 Brisbane, QLD
September 20 *Sunshine Coast, QLD
September 21 *Casino, NSW
September 23 *Kangaroo Island, SA
September 25 *Mareeba, QLD
September 28 *Katherine, NT
October 1 *Geelong, VIC
October 2 *Moruya/Bateman's Bay Region, NSW
October 3 *Malua Bay, NSW
October 6 *Donald, VIC
October 7 *Birchip, VIC
October 9 Melbourne, VIC
October 11 *Marlo, VIC
October 12 *Buchan, VIC
October 13 *Mallacoota, VIC
October 14 Sydney, NSW
October 15 Melbourne, VIC
October 16 *Grampians Region, VIC
October 18 *Horsham, VIC
October 20 *Kyabram, VIC
October 22 Melbourne, VIC
October 23 *Murrindindi/Mansfield Region, VIC
October 24-26 Melbourne, VIC
October 27 *Fosterville, VIC
October 28 *Bendigo, VIC
October 29-November 3 Melbourne, VIC

Key: * indicate National Sweep Destinations

