Each year, the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour celebrates the heroes and stories intrinsically linked to the Victoria Racing Club’s 159-year old Melbourne Cup race and its contribution to the nation's historical and cultural heritage.
The 18-carat gold Lexus Melbourne Cup trophy visits various destinations in an effort to unite communities by engaging councils, schools, hospitals, aged-care homes and racing groups in events to raise funds for local causes.
For the first time in its 17 year history, this year’s Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour will be a combination of physical and virtual visits to communities across Australia.
The People’s Cup will visit 27 destinations as part of this year’s exclusively domestic schedule.
2020 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour itinerary
|DATE
|DESTINATION
|September 4-5
|*Moree, NSW
|September 11
|*Gympie, QLD
|September 14
|*Latrobe, TAS
|September 16
|*Busselton, WA
|September 17
|*Nillumbik, VIC
|September 18
|Brisbane, QLD
|September 20
|*Sunshine Coast, QLD
|September 21
|*Casino, NSW
|September 23
|*Kangaroo Island, SA
|September 25
|*Mareeba, QLD
|September 28
|*Katherine, NT
|October 1
|*Geelong, VIC
|October 2
|*Moruya/Bateman's Bay Region, NSW
|October 3
|*Malua Bay, NSW
|October 6
|*Donald, VIC
|October 7
|*Birchip, VIC
|October 9
|Melbourne, VIC
|October 11
|*Marlo, VIC
|October 12
|*Buchan, VIC
|October 13
|*Mallacoota, VIC
|October 14
|Sydney, NSW
|October 15
|Melbourne, VIC
|October 16
|*Grampians Region, VIC
|October 18
|*Horsham, VIC
|October 20
|*Kyabram, VIC
|October 22
|Melbourne, VIC
|October 23
|*Murrindindi/Mansfield Region, VIC
|October 24-26
|Melbourne, VIC
|October 27
|*Fosterville, VIC
|October 28
|*Bendigo, VIC
|October 29-November 3
|Melbourne, VIC
Key: * indicate National Sweep Destinations
