Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour 2021

The iconic trophy will travel far and wide across Australia. The People's Cup will celebrate its Australian roots and travel to 30 destinations across the nation.

3-4 July Port Augusta, SA 6 July Adelaide, SA 10 July Melbourne, VIC 13 July Coleraine, VIC 15 July Kaniva, VIC 17 July Melbourne, VIC 20 July Apollo Bay, VIC 22 July Melbourne, VIC 24 July Nagambie, VIC 27 July Taree, NSW 29 July Muswellbrook, NSW 1-2 August Darwin, NT 4 August Kalgoorlie, WA 6-7 August Gold Coast, QLD 13-14 August Broome WA 18 August Jennacubbine, WA 19 August Perth, WA 21 August Newman (The Pilbara), WA 28-29 August Sapphire Coast, NSW 30-31 August Sydney, NSW 1-2 September Sydney, NSW 5 September Melbourne VIC 7-8 September Melbourne, VIC 9-11 September Cairns, QLD 14-15 September Richmond, QLD 17 September Melbourne, VIC 20 September Bendigo/Fosterville, VIC 27 September Warra, QLD 29 September Warwick, QLD 30 September Brisbane, QLD 1 October Brisbane, QLD 2 October Melbourne, VIC 3-4 October Noosa, QLD 5 October Kandanga, QLD 6 October Gayndah, QLD 8-10 October Melbourne, VIC 12 October Merbein (Mildura) VIC 14 October Kerang, VIC 15-16 October Melbourne, VIC 18 October Longford, TAS 20-22 October Melbourne, VIC 25-31 October Melbourne, VIC 1 November Melbourne, VIC 2 November Lexis Melbourne Cup Day, VIC