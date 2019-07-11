Lexus Melbourne Cup Statistics

First Run 1861

Race Record Kingston Rule (3:16.30) in 1990

Slowest winning time Archer (3:52) in 1861

Biggest winning margin 8 lengths Archer – 1862 Rain Lover – 1968

Heaviest weight carried by winner 10 stone 5 pounds – Carbine (1890)

First international winner Vintage Crop (1993)

Multiple winners Archer – 1861/62 Peter Pan – 1934/34 Rain Lover – 1968/69 Think Big – 1974/75 Makybe Diva – 2003/04/05

Most wins as trainer 12 – Bart Cummings (1965, 1966, 1967, 1974, 1975, 1977, 1979, 1990, 1991, 1996, 1999, 2008)

Most wins as a jockey 4 wins Bobbie Lewis (The Victory 1902, Patrobas 1915, Artilleryman 1919 & Trivalve 1927) Harry White (Think Big 1974 and 1975, Arwon 1978 and Hyperno 1979)

Most wins as an owner 6 wins – Lloyd Williams (Just A Dash 1981, What A Nuisance 1985, Efficient 2007, Green Moon 2012, Almandin 2016, Rekindling 2017)

First female jockey to win Michelle Payne – Prince of Penzance (2015)

Most successful saddlecloth 11 wins – No 4 and No 12

Entire 70 wins

Gelding 53 wins

Colt 19 wins

Mare 13 wins

Filly 3 wins

Attendance record 122,736 (2003)

Caulfield/Melbourne cup double Poseidon (1906) The Trump (1937) Rivette (1939) Rising Fast (1954) Even Stevens (1962) Galilee (1966) Gurner’s Lane (1982) Let’s Elope (1991) Doriemus (1995) Might and Power (1997) Ethereal (2001)

Longest odds The Pearl (100-1 in 1871) Wotan (100-1 in 1936) Old Rowley (100-1 in 1940) Prince of Penzance (100-1 in 2015)

Last year’s Trifecta $2,479.40 (Cross Counter, Marmelo, A Prince of Arran)