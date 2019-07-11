Melbourne Cup Carnival

Video Extras
2022 CalendarNews and StatisticsFashion
More
Back

Lexus Melbourne Cup Statistics

Lexus Melbourne Cup Statistics

Key Statistics on The Race That Stops a Nation

Lexus Melbourne Cup Statistics
First Run 1861
Race Record Kingston Rule (3:16.30) in 1990
 Slowest winning time Archer (3:52) in 1861
Biggest winning margin 8 lengths Archer – 1862 Rain Lover – 1968
Heaviest weight carried by winner 10 stone 5 pounds – Carbine (1890)
First international winner Vintage Crop (1993)
Multiple winners Archer – 1861/62 Peter Pan – 1934/34 Rain Lover – 1968/69 Think Big – 1974/75 Makybe Diva – 2003/04/05
Most wins as trainer 12 – Bart Cummings (1965, 1966, 1967, 1974, 1975, 1977, 1979, 1990, 1991, 1996, 1999, 2008)
Most wins as a jockey 4 wins Bobbie Lewis (The Victory 1902, Patrobas 1915, Artilleryman 1919 & Trivalve 1927) Harry White (Think Big 1974 and 1975, Arwon 1978 and Hyperno 1979)
Most wins as an owner 6 wins – Lloyd Williams (Just A Dash 1981, What A Nuisance 1985, Efficient 2007, Green Moon 2012, Almandin 2016, Rekindling 2017)
First female jockey to win Michelle Payne – Prince of Penzance (2015)
Most successful saddlecloth 11 wins – No 4 and No 12
Entire 70 wins
Gelding 53 wins
Colt 19 wins
Mare 13 wins
 Filly 3 wins
Attendance record 122,736 (2003)
Caulfield/Melbourne cup double Poseidon (1906) The Trump (1937) Rivette (1939) Rising Fast (1954) Even Stevens (1962) Galilee (1966) Gurner’s Lane (1982) Let’s Elope (1991) Doriemus (1995) Might and Power (1997) Ethereal (2001)
Longest odds The Pearl (100-1 in 1871) Wotan (100-1 in 1936) Old Rowley (100-1 in 1940) Prince of Penzance (100-1 in 2015)
Last year’s Trifecta $2,479.40 (Cross Counter, Marmelo, A Prince of Arran)
Last year’s First Four $42,925.50 (Cross Counter, Marmelo, A Prince of Arran, Finche)
2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar
NEXT STORY

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

Advertisement

Related Articles

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

All four big days on 10 and LIVE streamed on 10 play
Paramount+ Stakes Day 2022

Paramount+ Stakes Day 2022

Watch the Paramount+ Stakes Day 2022 on Saturday, 5 November live and free on 10 and 10 play
Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2022

Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2022

Watch the $2 million Group 1 Penfolds Victoria Derby live and free on 10 and 10 play on Saturday 29 October.
Kennedy Oaks Day 2022

Kennedy Oaks Day 2022

Watch the Kennedy Oaks Day 2022 on Thursday, 3 November live and free on 10 and 10 play
Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2022

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2022

At 3pm on that famous first Tuesday in November, the $8 million Lexus Melbourne Cup takes its rightful place as the centrepiece for the entire Melbourne Cup Carnival. Watch all of the action live and free on 10 and 10 play