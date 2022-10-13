Lexus Melbourne Cup field starts to shape up after third declarations

On the same day that international contenders including Deauville Legend, Loft and Without a Fight touched down in Melbourne, connections of 48 horses paid the third acceptance fee for the ‘race that stops a nation’™.

Local contenders looking to keep the iconic Cup on Australian soil include Group 1 TAB Australian Cup winner Duais (Edward Cummings) and VRC St Leger winner Alegron (James Cummings). The brothers are looking to continue the rich legacy of the Cummings name in the Lexus Melbourne Cup.

Lunar Flare is already assured of her place in the Lexus Melbourne Cup after winning the Group 3 Lexus Bart Cummings (2510m) at Flemington on TAB Turnbull Stakes Day, rewarding Cranbourne-based trainer Grahame Begg with his first runner in the race.

TAB Turnbull Stakes winner and Caulfield Cup favourite Smokin’ Romans remains in the running for this year’s Lexus Melbourne Cup with the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace training partnership searching for their first win in the race. The pair are well represented with 7 third acceptors.

Relive Media Puzzle's Melbourne Cup victory 20 years ago

The Group 1 Caulfield Cup (2400m) this Saturday will provide the winner with a golden ticket into the Lexus Melbourne Cup while the Group 1 Cox Plate (2040m) on Saturday 22 October and The Lexus Hotham Handicap (2500m) on Saturday 29 October at Flemington are the remaining ballot-exempt races.

Victoria Racing Club (VRC) Executive General Manager Racing Leigh Jordon said excitement was building for the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival.

“As we build towards this year’s Lexus Melbourne Cup, it is fantastic to see a great breadth of horses still in the running after the announcement of third declarations today,” Mr Jordon said.

“Every year the Cup produces a fairy-tale story and this year many think that could be a local Warrnambool horse in Tralee Rose who is on a path to a Lexus Melbourne Cup for trainer Symon Wilde.

“We look forward to watching these horses progress towards the Lexus Melbourne Cup and announcing the final field and barriers on Saturday 29 October at the end of Penfolds Victoria Derby Day.”

The Lexus Melbourne Cup will be run on Tuesday 1 November as part of the iconic Melbourne Cup Carnival which begins with Penfolds Victoria Derby Day on Saturday 29 October and also features Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday 3 November and TAB Champions Stakes Day on Saturday 5 November.

All the action from the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival can be seen live and free on Network 10 and 10 Play on demand.

Fourth declarations for the Lexus Melbourne Cup must be submitted by 10am on Monday 24 October.

How to watch the Melbourne Cup Carnival on 10 Play

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

Guide To The Melbourne Cup Carnival on 10 Play