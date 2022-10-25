Melbourne Cup Carnival

Video Extras
2022 CalendarNews and StatisticsFashion
More
Back

Lexus Melbourne Cup: Field Of 24

Lexus Melbourne Cup: Field Of 24

The 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Field of 24 and history of each gate number

Switch on 10 Play directly after the broadcast of Penfolds Victoria Derby Day to watch the 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Barrier Draw, where competitors receive their final positions in 'the race that stops a nation'.

This is where history is made, as the field of 24 is confirmed. Stream commences 1815 AEDT, Saturday 30 October on 10 Play and will also be available to watch at your leisure On Demand.

A lot is riding on where a horse jumps from and tactics from different positions play a big part.

Punters of the Melbourne Cup are influenced by history and statistics, and one of the most regarded stats is that of a horse's starting gate at the barrier.

Horse's that get a lucky number here are often considered front-runners to take out the $8,000,000 race.

With over one kilometer from the barriers to the first turn, there is time for jockeys to find a suitable position but starting in an outside alley means more work is required to get into the race.

View The 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Field Of 24

Penfolds Victoria Derby Day Schedule
NEXT STORY

Penfolds Victoria Derby Day Schedule

Advertisement

Related Articles

Penfolds Victoria Derby Day Schedule

Penfolds Victoria Derby Day Schedule

Check out the schedule for the 2022 Penfolds Victoria Derby Day. Watch all the action live and free on 10 and 10 Play!
GIVIT + Melbourne Cup Carnival

GIVIT + Melbourne Cup Carnival

The 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival is partnering with GIVIT to support flood-impacted people and communities around Australia
Lexus Melbourne Cup Day

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day

Watch the Lexus Melbourne Cup live and free on 10 and 10 Play on Tuesday, 1 November.
Penfolds Victoria Derby Day

Penfolds Victoria Derby Day

Watch the Penfolds Victoria Derby Day live and free on 10 and 10 Play on Saturday, 29 October.
Luck Of The Draw

Luck Of The Draw

Here is good news for those searching for the elusive winner of this year’s Lexus Melbourne Cup...