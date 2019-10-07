Melbourne Cup Carnival

The A$8 million Lexus Melbourne Cup is a truly spectacular event and the focal point of the Melbourne Cup Carnival. While most of Australia stops to watch or listen to the race, there’s nothing like being there among the 100,000-plus crowd to experience this unique event.

It is hard to convey the sheer scale of Lexus Melbourne Cup Day to someone who has not witnessed it before. It is an exciting and exhilarating event where you can experience the pulse of Australia in just one day.

Following a pre-Cup show not to be missed, the 3200m race is run at 3pm (Australian EDT) on the first Tuesday of November and is one of the richest prizes in Australian sport.

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day has gained a reputation for fashion with a penchant for drama. It is the day to make your strongest fashion statement with an exotic or outrageous ensemble. Hats are essential and so is a yellow rose in the lapel.

The lead up to Australia’s greatest race grips the nation, highlighted by the Lexus Melbourne Cup Parade – held the day prior – which features all the trainers and jockeys and brings the city of Melbourne to a standstill.

Source: Victoria Racing Club Art & Heritage

The Melbourne Cup Carnival 2019 on 10, 10 HD and LIVE streamed on 10 play this November.

