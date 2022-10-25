Melbourne Cup Carnival

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day

Watch the Lexus Melbourne Cup live and free on 10 and 10 Play on Tuesday, 1 November.

Start preparing now for the Melbourne Cup Carnival’s showcase race day, one that never fails to excite.

Last year the world witnessed a New Zealand-born horse, jockey and trainer take racing’s most treasured prize when Verry Elleegant, trained by Chris Waller and partnered by jockey James McDonald defeated Australian-bred galloper Incentivise and English-trained stayer Spanish Mission.

Be at Flemington Racecourse when, yet again, a new chapter is written, another legend born and new dreams come true before your very eyes.

Keep up to date with all the latest Melbourne Cup Carnival content from all the latest news and features to catching up with our new Racing Hub where you can test your knowledge with our quiz.

Coverage of the 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Day begins at 1000 AEST on Tuesday, 1 November. Watch live and free on 10 and 10 Play

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

Stay tuned for more details and updates.

The 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival, LIVE and free on 10 and 10 Play

