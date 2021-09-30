Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2021

This is the big one, on that famous Tuesday in November, the $8 million Lexus Melbourne Cup takes its rightful place as the centrepiece of the entire Melbourne Cup Carnival.
The eyes of the world will be firmly focused on this most iconic of world leading Group 1 thoroughbred racing.
Be watching when yet again, a new chapter is written, another legend born and new dreams come true before your very eyes.
You will not want to miss this. Tune into the race that stops the nation live and free on 10 and 10 play from 10am AEDT Tuesday 2 November.
|Race
|Name
|Group
|Class
|Distance
|P$
|Time
|1
|Darley Maribyrnong Plate
|Group 3
|2YO SW (Maribyrnong Plate)
|1000m
|$200,000
|10:45am
|2
|The Macca's Run
|BM96 Hcp
|2800m
|$130,000
|3
|Resimax Group Subzero Handicap
|Greys Hcp BM90 Hcp
|1400m
|$130,000
|4
|Furphy Plate
|LR
|Hcp (Melbourne Cup Day Plate)
|1800m
|$175,000
|5
|Grinders Coffee Roasters Trophy
|BM90 Hcp No Grey
|1400m
|$130,000
|6
|The Schweppervescence Plate
|3YO SW&P
|1000m
|$130,000
|7
|Lexus Melbourne Cup
|Group 1
|Hcp (Melbourne Cup)
|3200m
|$8,000,000
|3:00pm
|8
|The Hong Kong Jockey Club Stakes
|Group 3
|4YO Mares (Maybe Mahal Stakes)
|1400m
|$200,000
|9
|TAB Trophy
|LR
|3YO SW&P (Batman Stakes)
|1800m
|$175,000
|10
|MSS Security Sprint
|LR
|Hcp (Always Welcome Stakes)
|1200m
|$175,000
|5:15pm
