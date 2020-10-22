Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2020

This is the big one: on that famous Tuesday in November, the AUD$8 million Lexus Melbourne Cup takes its rightful place as the centrepiece of the entire Melbourne Cup Carnival.

The eyes of the world will be firmly focused on this most iconic of world leading Group 1 thoroughbred racing. Even if not in person, you can join the millions online who wouldn’t dream of missing a single thrilling second.

Take part in the excitement online this year as a new chapter is written, another legend born and new dreams come true before your very eyes. Make this year your year to witness history on Lexus Melbourne Cup Day.

TIME RACE LENGTH 10:45am Darley Maribyrnong Plate 1000m 11:20am Grinders Coffee Roasters Trophy 1400m 12:00pm TAB Trophy 1800m 12:40pm The Macca's Run 2800m 1:20pm Schweppervescence Plate 1000m 1:55pm World Horse Racing Desirable Stakes 1400m 3:00pm Lexus Melbourne Cup 3200m 4:00pm Furphy Plate 1800m 4:40pm MSS Security Sprint 1200m 5:15pm The Hong Kong Jockey Club Stakes 1400m

Tuesday 3rd November 2020

2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play.