Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2020

This is the big one: on that famous Tuesday in November, the AUD$8 million Lexus Melbourne Cup takes its rightful place as the centrepiece of the entire Melbourne Cup Carnival.
The eyes of the world will be firmly focused on this most iconic of world leading Group 1 thoroughbred racing. Even if not in person, you can join the millions online who wouldn’t dream of missing a single thrilling second.
Take part in the excitement online this year as a new chapter is written, another legend born and new dreams come true before your very eyes. Make this year your year to witness history on Lexus Melbourne Cup Day.
|TIME
|RACE
|LENGTH
|10:45am
|Darley Maribyrnong Plate
|1000m
|11:20am
|Grinders Coffee Roasters Trophy
|1400m
|12:00pm
|TAB Trophy
|1800m
|12:40pm
|The Macca's Run
|2800m
|1:20pm
|Schweppervescence Plate
|1000m
|1:55pm
|World Horse Racing Desirable Stakes
|1400m
|3:00pm
|Lexus Melbourne Cup
|3200m
|4:00pm
|Furphy Plate
|1800m
|4:40pm
|MSS Security Sprint
|1200m
|5:15pm
|The Hong Kong Jockey Club Stakes
|1400m
Tuesday 3rd November 2020
2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play.