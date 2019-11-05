Lexus Melbourne Cup 2019

The Race That Stops A NationTM was won by Australian horse Vow and Declare after a decade of international dominance.

The 159th Melbourne Cup saw a beautiful sunny Melbourne day. It had rained in the previous days affecting the track and the race odds.

The start saw six horses abreast across the track at the front of the pack.

Vow and Declare took the early lead before Twilight Payment took over.

Twilight Payment moved to a lead of a length and three quarters.

With 600m to go the horses spread across the track and the race got real.

It came down to the line and Australian horse Vow and Declare won by a nose. For jockey Craig Williams this was his first Melbourne Cup win at his 15th attempt. Flemington based Danny O’Brien was the winning trainer.

It was a photo finish for second and third positions with Prince of Arran eventually declared in second place and Il Paradiso in third.