Legendary Jockeys Saddle Up For The Melbourne Cup Carnival

Network 10 and The Victoria Racing Club (VRC) are thrilled to announce that three-time Melbourne Cup winning jockey, Damien Oliver, and world-renowned hoop Frankie Dettori, will join Network 10’s broadcast throughout the 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival, live and free on 10 and 10 Play from tomorrow.

On his farewell tour, Damien Oliver, who will ride his final Lexus Melbourne Cup on board Alenquer on that famous first Tuesday in November, will be providing insights and special comments across the four days of the Carnival as we celebrate Australia’s most successful jockey.

International racing legend, Frankie Dettori, who has more than 250 Group 1 winners to his name, will join the broadcast on Lexus Melbourne Cup Day, Kennedy Oaks Day and TAB Champions Stakes Day, bringing over 35 years of racing experience to the team.

Joining 10's outstanding racing line-up of Eddie McGuire, Michael Felgate, Melbourne Cup winning jockey and trainer Michelle Payne, and three-time Melbourne Cup winning jockey Glen Boss, Oliver and Dettori will bring a wealth of knowledge to the broadcast across the Carnival.

Network 10's stellar stable of racing experts also includes respected form guru David Gately, racing presenter Brittany Taylor, 10 News First reporter Caty Price and former jockey James Winks.

Covering all things fashion, colour and entertainment in the Birdcage and around the iconic Flemington Racecourse is Rob Mills who will be joined by The Project’s Georgie Tunny, 10 Sport’s Tara Rushton and Archie Thompson across an epic four days on and off the track.

We're off and racing when it all begins tomorrow with Penfolds Victoria Derby Day, followed by Lexus Melbourne Cup Day on Tuesday, 7 November, Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday, 9 November and TAB Champions Stakes Day on Saturday, 11 November.

