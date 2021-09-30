Melbourne Cup Carnival

Kennedy Oaks Day 2021

Watch the 2021 Kennedy Oaks Day live and free on 10 and 10 play from 12noon AEDT on Thursday 4 November.

The tradition of Kennedy Oaks Day is beauty, femininity, style and grace.

The spirit of fine fashion is alive and kicking on Kennedy Oaks Day. This is the day to don your most stylish outfit and head-turning look, as the Carnival’s traditional ‘ladies’ day’ returns. The Myer Fashions on the Field winner is announced on a day when both women and men do their best to impress.

It's a day that the racegoer can escape the normalcy of a week day and embrace elegance. This is the best day of the year for everyone to dress up and explore fashion.

The racing highlight is the $1 million Group 1 Kennedy Oaks, which will see the best three-year-old staying fillies battle for victory in the ultimate test of their staying credentials.

The intersection of sport and fashion makes for a spectacular day.

Don't miss a thing, tune in to the Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday 4 November from 12noon AEDT, live and free on 10 and 10 play.

Race Name Group Class Distance P$ Time
1 TCL TV Stakes 3&4YO F&M Hcp BM70 1700m $130,000 12:40pm
2 Inglis Bracelet 3YO+ F&M SW+P *qualifying cond 1600m $250,000 1:15pm
3 Darley Ottawa Stakes Group 3 2YO Fillies SW (Ottowa Stakes) 1000m $200,000 1:55pm
4 Twitter Trophy BM90 Hcp 1800m $130,000 2:35pm
5 Off The Track Desirable Stakes LR 3YO Fillies SW&P (Desirable Stakes) 1400m $175,000  3:15pm
6 G.H.Mumm Century Stakes LR SW&P (Century Stakes) 1000m $175,000 3:50pm
7 Melbourne Cup Carnival Country Final BM80 Hcp *qualifying cond 1600m $500,000 4:30pm
8 Kennedy Oaks Group 1 3YO Fillies SW (VRC Oaks) 2500m $1,000,000 5:10pm
9 Network 10 Red Roses Stakes Group 3 3YO Fillies SW&P (Red Roses Stakes) 1100m $300,000 5:50pm

Take a look at the 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival calendar here.

