Kennedy Oaks Day 2020

Although we may not all physically be in attendance at Flemington, the quality racing and fashion statements will abound as always this Kennedy Oaks Day.
All the style, elegance, sophistication and beauty will shine, online, throughout Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn.
Tune in as we conclude the Womens and Mens Racewear competitions, with the National Finalists all vying to be crowned the 2020 National Winner, announced live on air via our broadcast partner Network 10.
The day’s racing highlight is of course the AUD$1 million Group 1 Kennedy Oaks. Witness the best three-year-old fillies battling it out to be first past the post, in the ultimate test of their staying credentials.
|TIME
|RACE
|LENGTH
|FORM GUIDE
|12:40pm
|TCL TV Stakes
|1700m
|VIEW FORM
|1:15pm
|Darley Ottawa Stakes
|1000m
|VIEW FORM
|1:55pm
|G.H.Mumm Century Stakes
|1000m
|VIEW FORM
|2:35pm
|Twitter Trophy
|1800m
|VIEW FORM
|3:15pm
|Off The Track Subzero Handicap
|1400m
|VIEW FORM
|3:50pm
|Inglis Bracelet
|1600m
|VIEW FORM
|4:30pm
|Melbourne Cup Carnival Country Final
|1600m
|VIEW FORM
|5:10pm
|Kennedy Oaks
|2500m
|VIEW FORM
|5:50pm
|Network 10 Red Roses Stakes
|1100m
|VIEW FORM
Thursday 5th November 2020
2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play.