Kennedy Oaks Day 2020

Witness the best three-year-old fillies battling it out to be first past the post

Although we may not all physically be in attendance at Flemington, the quality racing and fashion statements will abound as always this Kennedy Oaks Day.

All the style, elegance, sophistication and beauty will shine, online, throughout Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn.

Tune in as we conclude the Womens and Mens Racewear competitions, with the National Finalists all vying to be crowned the 2020 National Winner, announced live on air via our broadcast partner Network 10.

The day’s racing highlight is of course the AUD$1 million Group 1 Kennedy Oaks. Witness the best three-year-old fillies battling it out to be first past the post, in the ultimate test of their staying credentials.

TIME RACE LENGTH FORM GUIDE
12:40pm TCL TV Stakes 1700m VIEW FORM
1:15pm Darley Ottawa Stakes 1000m VIEW FORM
1:55pm G.H.Mumm Century Stakes 1000m VIEW FORM
2:35pm Twitter Trophy 1800m VIEW FORM
3:15pm Off The Track Subzero Handicap 1400m VIEW FORM
3:50pm Inglis Bracelet 1600m VIEW FORM
4:30pm Melbourne Cup Carnival Country Final 1600m VIEW FORM
5:10pm Kennedy Oaks 2500m VIEW FORM
5:50pm Network 10 Red Roses Stakes 1100m VIEW FORM

Thursday 5th November 2020

2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play.

