Kennedy Oaks Day 2019

After a glorious sunny day on Tuesday for the Melbourne Cup the rain returned for Kennedy Oaks Day.
Craig Williams and Luke Nolen backed up their wins on Tuesday with more successful races today.
Race 1
Twitter Trophy (1800m)
- Savaheat (Michael Dee)
- Mr Money Bags
- Midas Prince
Race 2
Darley Maribyrong Plate (1000m)
- Hard Landing (Luke Nolen)
- Baaqyah
- Tagaloa
Race 3
Off the Track Subzero Handicap (1400m)
- Bumper Blast (Craig Williams)
- Rainmoth
- Fly For Yulong
Race 4
Bumble Trophy Race (1700m)
- Nudge (Hugh Bowman)
- So You Swing
- Affair to Remember
Race 5
G.H. Mumm Century Stakes (1000m)
- Soothing (Craig Williams)
- Ball of Muscle
- Badajoz
Race 6
Melbourne Cup Carnival Country Final (1600m)
- Star Missile (Craig Williams)
- Harbour Views
- Blinder
Race 7
TCL TV Stakes (1800m)
- Pancho (Hugh Bowman)
- Russian Camelot
- Highland Jakk
Race 8
Kennedy Oaks 2019 (2500m)
- Miami Bound (Damien Oliver)
- Never Listen
- Moonlight Maid
Race 9
Network 10 Red Roses Stakes (1100m)
- Sisstar (Barend Vorster)
- Niccovi
- California Zimbol