Kennedy Oaks Day 2019

All the results from the 2019 Kennedy Oaks Day

After a glorious sunny day on Tuesday for the Melbourne Cup the rain returned for Kennedy Oaks Day.

Craig Williams and Luke Nolen backed up their wins on Tuesday with more successful races today.

Race 1

Twitter Trophy (1800m)

  1. Savaheat (Michael Dee)
  2. Mr Money Bags
  3. Midas Prince

Race 2

Darley Maribyrong Plate (1000m)

  1. Hard Landing (Luke Nolen)
  2. Baaqyah
  3. Tagaloa

Race 3

Off the Track Subzero Handicap (1400m)

  1. Bumper Blast (Craig Williams)
  2. Rainmoth
  3. Fly For Yulong

Race 4

Bumble Trophy Race (1700m)

  1. Nudge (Hugh Bowman)
  2. So You Swing
  3. Affair to Remember

Race 5

G.H. Mumm Century Stakes (1000m)

  1. Soothing (Craig Williams)
  2. Ball of Muscle
  3. Badajoz

Race 6

Melbourne Cup Carnival Country Final (1600m)

  1. Star Missile (Craig Williams)
  2. Harbour Views
  3. Blinder

Race 7

TCL TV Stakes (1800m)

  1. Pancho (Hugh Bowman)
  2. Russian Camelot
  3. Highland Jakk

Race 8

Kennedy Oaks 2019 (2500m)

  1. Miami Bound (Damien Oliver)
  2. Never Listen
  3. Moonlight Maid

Race 9

Network 10 Red Roses Stakes (1100m)

  1. Sisstar (Barend Vorster)
  2. Niccovi
  3. California Zimbol
