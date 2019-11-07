Kennedy Oaks Day

Damien Oliver stormed home aboard Miami Bound to win the 2019 Kennedy Oaks by three lengths. Oliver had predicted six weeks earlier that the filly would win and he was absolutely correct.

Oliver was trapped wide early in the race but after exiting the bend he pulled away from his rivals. Never Listen came in second and Moonlight Maid in third

Melbourne Cup winning trainer Danny O’Brien added to his successful week.

The Hall of Fame jockey won his sixth Victoria Derby last Saturday.

Across his career Oliver’s Flemington record is now a record 76 winners, including five Oaks, five Mackinnon Stakes and three Melbourne Cups.