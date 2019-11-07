Melbourne Cup Carnival

Video Extras
2022 CalendarNews and StatisticsFashion
More
Back

Kennedy Oaks Day

Kennedy Oaks Day

Damien Oliver with the win on Miami Bound

Damien Oliver stormed home aboard Miami Bound to win the 2019 Kennedy Oaks by three lengths. Oliver had predicted six weeks earlier that the filly would win and he was absolutely correct.

Oliver was trapped wide early in the race but after exiting the bend he pulled away from his rivals. Never Listen came in second and Moonlight Maid in third

Melbourne Cup winning trainer Danny O’Brien added to his successful week.

The Hall of Fame jockey won his sixth Victoria Derby last Saturday.

Across his career Oliver’s Flemington record is now a record 76 winners, including five Oaks, five Mackinnon Stakes and three Melbourne Cups.

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar
NEXT STORY

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

Advertisement

Related Articles

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

All four big days on 10 and LIVE streamed on 10 play
Paramount+ Stakes Day 2022

Paramount+ Stakes Day 2022

Watch the Paramount+ Stakes Day 2022 on Saturday, 5 November live and free on 10 and 10 play
Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2022

Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2022

Watch the $2 million Group 1 Penfolds Victoria Derby live and free on 10 and 10 play on Saturday 29 October.
Kennedy Oaks Day 2022

Kennedy Oaks Day 2022

Watch the Kennedy Oaks Day 2022 on Thursday, 3 November live and free on 10 and 10 play
Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2022

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2022

At 3pm on that famous first Tuesday in November, the $8 million Lexus Melbourne Cup takes its rightful place as the centrepiece for the entire Melbourne Cup Carnival. Watch all of the action live and free on 10 and 10 play