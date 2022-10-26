Melbourne Cup Carnival

GIVIT + Melbourne Cup Carnival

The 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival is partnering with GIVIT to support flood-impacted people and communities around Australia

GIVIT is a grassroots, not-for-profit organisation making a positive difference.

100% of publicly donated money received by GIVIT will be used to purchase exactly what’s needed by people and communities impacted by the floods. GIVIT buys locally, wherever possible, to support local businesses and the economic recovery of affected communities.

Throughout Cup Week, and with the support of Network 10’s broadcast, we will be encouraging everyone to contribute. The Melbourne Cup Carnival has pledged $500,000, with the hope to exceed this target thanks to the generosity of partners and the industry and everyone taking part in the week.

The final amount raised from the Melbourne Cup Carnival Flood Relief and Recovery Pledge will be announced on Sunday 6 November. We believe we can make a big difference for these flood-affected communities. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by the floods across Australia.

You can donate here

Penfolds Victoria Derby Day Schedule
Penfolds Victoria Derby Day Schedule

