Francesca Cumani’s The Winning Ticket

International racing expert, Francesca Cumani, will be leading the field when she joins 10 Sport as co-host for this year’s Melbourne Cup Carnival coverage.

Since 2009, Francesca has been helping to bring all the insight and colour of the Cup to Australian television audiences, sharing her informed commentary and pre and post-race analysis.

Outside of Australia, Francesca has cemented herself as a racing media icon, co-hosting ITV’s racing coverage in the UK and previously hosting Winning Post and Espanol’s Al Galope on CNN International.

On joining 10’s Melbourne Cup Coverage, Francesca said: “The Melbourne Cup Carnival is one of the world’s great racing events and I’m thrilled to be part of 10’s broadcast team. It was the very first Carnival I worked on in my television career and it holds a very special place in my heart. I’m really looking forward to continuing my association with the Carnival and to helping 10 take race day coverage to new heights.”

Matt White, Network 10 Head of Sport, said: “Australian audiences love Francesca and we love the fact she’s joined the 10 sport team. Francesca will be key to everything we do on-air across the four days of the Melbourne Cup Carnival. She brings a unique blend of energy, experience and knowledge to our coverage. It’s a fabulous fit.”

Back on 10 for the first time since 2001, this year’s live broadcast of the Melbourne Cup Carnival covers four huge days of racing – AAMI Victoria Derby Day, Kennedy Oaks Day, Seppelt Wines Stakes Day and of course the race that stops the nation, the Lexus Melbourne Cup Day.

Giddy-up!