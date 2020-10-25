Final Field for Lexus Melbourne Cup The Race of Dreams

HORSE YEAR TRAINER JOCKEY INFORMATION

Archer 1861, 1862 Etienne de Mestre Johnny Cutts Archer was the first winner of the Melbourne Cup and one of only five horses to win more than one Melbourne Cup. He is also only one of three horses to carry more than 10 stone (approximately 63kg) to win the Cup

The Barb 1866 John Tait William Davis The Barb was foaled near Bathurst in NSW and stolen by a group of bushrangers before being found and later sold to trainer John Tait. Nicknamed the Black Demon for his feisty spirit, The Barb was also a dual Sydney Cup winner.

Grand Flaneur 1880 Tom Brown Tom Hales Grand Flaneur holds a special place in racing history as the only horse to win a Melbourne Cup and retire undefeated. He won from 1000m – 4800m displaying great versatility not seen in modern racing. He also sired Cup winners Bravo (1889) and Patron (1894).

Carbine 1890 Walter Hickenbotham Bob Ramage This year marks 130 years since the history making win of Carbine in the Melbourne Cup. He holds the weight-carrying record in the Cup when lumping 10 stone 5 (approximately 66kg) to victory in 1890. Carbine secured 33 wins in his 43-start career.

Poseidon 1906 Ike Earnshaw Tom Clayton As a three-year-old Poseidon won the Caulfield Cup, VRC Derby and Melbourne Cup, a feat that would rarely ever be considered in modern racing.

Poitrel 1920 Harry Robinson Ken Bracken Poitrel joins Carbine and Archer as horses to have carried more than 10 stone (approximately 63kg) to win the Melbourne Cup. He was part of the first few crops born at the famous Arrowfield Stud and later retired to stallion duties there.

Nightmarch 1929 Alex McAulay Roy Reed Phar Lap’s great rival Nightmarch won the 1929 Melbourne Cup and became the first horse to win the Cox Plate and Melbourne Cup in the same year. Sired by the same sire as Phar Lap in Night Raid, Nightmarch had 69 race starts for 24 wins and finished second on a remarkable 18 occasions.

Phar Lap 1930 Harry Telford Jim Pike An Australian racing hero, Phar Lap lifted the spirits of a nation during the Great Depression, winning the 1930 Melbourne Cup and surviving an attempted shooting just days before the race. Phar Lap also won two Cox Plates before he travelled to America where he sadly died in suspicious circumstances.

Peter Pan 1932, 1934 Frank McGrath Billy Duncan (1932)Darby Munro (1934) A dual winner of the Melbourne Cup, Peter Pan’s success on the track may have been overshadowed by the deeds of Phar Lap who raced in the same era. He retired after 39 starts and 23 wins and remains one of only five horses to win more than one Melbourne Cup.

Comic Court 1950 Jim Cummings Pat Glennon Born in Normanville, South Australia, Comic Court won the 1950 Melbourne Cup for trainer Jim Cummings. That day he was strapped by Jim’s son, Bart, who would go on to become the greatest trainer in the history of the Melbourne Cup with 12 wins.

Rising Fast 1954 Ivan Tucker Jack Purtell New Zealand-born galloper Rising Fast is the only horse to have won the Caulfield Cup, Cox Plate and Melbourne Cup in the same year. His spring of 1954 also included wins in the Turnbull Stakes and Mackinnon Stakes at Flemington.

Even Stevens 1962 Archie McGregor Les Coles New Zealand stayer Even Stevens is one of only 11 horses to have completed the Caulfield and Melbourne Cup double, arriving in Australia on what was the first ever Qantas flight to carry horses across the Tasman.

Light Fingers 1965 Bart Cummings Roy Higgins Small in stature but big in heart, Light Fingers was Bart Cummings’ first Melbourne Cup winner who returned the following year to run second in the Melbourne Cup. Her other major wins at Flemington included the VRC Oaks in 1964.

Galilee 1966 Bart Cummings John Miller Bred by New Zealand’s Trelawney Stud, Galilee was rated by Bart Cummings as one of the best horses he trained, able to handle all conditions and win Group 1 races from 1600m – 3200m.

Rain Lover 1968, 1969 Mick Robins Jim Johnson Rain Lover became the first horse in more than a century to win consecutive Melbourne Cups. Mick Robins was a Broken Hill miner and hobby trainer and defeated the powerhouse stables at the time to win not only two Melbourne Cups but a VRC Mackinnon Stakes, VRC Queen Elizabeth Stakes and many more feature races.

Think Big 1974, 1975 Bart Cummings Harry White One of only five horses to win the Melbourne Cup more than once, Think Big began a lifelong love affair with racing for his owner Dato Tan Chin Nam. Jockey Harry White was famously late into the mounting yard to ride Think Big before the 1975 Cup after taking a nap between races. Think Big lived out his days at White’s Gisborne property.

Let’s Elope 1991 Bart Cummings Steven King A favourite among many, Let’s Elope won the Turnbull Stakes, Caulfield Cup, Mackinnon Stakes and Melbourne Cup all in the space of one month in the spring of 1991. Inducted into the Australian Racing Hall of Fame in 2012, Let’s Elope had to survive a tense protest to hold the 1991 Cup.

Vintage Crop 1993 Dermot Weld Michael Kinane The first horse to travel more than 15,000km and win the Melbourne Cup, Ireland’s Vintage Crop paved the way for a wave of international success in Australia’s greatest race by winning the race in 1993.

Doriemus 1995 Lee Freedman Damien Oliver Doriemus provided Damien Oliver with his first VRC Melbourne Cup win in 1995. In 1997 Doriemus’ jockey Greg Hall saluted as if he had won the Cup, only for the photo finish to show he had run second. Doriemus lived out his days with former rival Might and Power at Living Legends.

Saintly 1996 Bart Cummings Darren Beadman Known to fans as the horse from heaven, Saintly was identified by Bart Cummings as a champion at just two months old. A winner of the Melbourne Cup and Cox Plate in 1996, Bart Cummings once said “I never thought I’d rate another one of my gallopers up with Galilee but Saintly was right there alongside him.”

Might and Power 1997 Jack Denham Jim Cassidy One of only a few horses to lead from start to finish in the Melbourne Cup and one of the only two horses to have won the Melbourne Cup, Cox Plate and Caulfield Cup.

Makybe Diva 2003, 2004, 2005 David Hall (2003) Lee Freedman (2004 & 2005) Glen Boss Makybe Diva created history in 2005 as the first horse to win three Melbourne Cups, a feat unlikely to ever be matched. The great mare also won a Cox Plate, Australian Cup and Sydney Cup during a 36-start career that saw her win 15 races and over $14 million in prizemoney. She now lives at owner Tony Santic’s property outside Geelong.

Americain 2010 Alain de Royer Dupré Gérald Mossé First French-trained winner of the race who won the Geelong Cup before going on to win the 150th Melbourne Cup.