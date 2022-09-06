Dream continues to grow after first declarations for the 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup

The interest in the Victoria Racing Club’s (VRC) iconic race is strong with local and international horses headlining the first acceptors, including current favourite and winner of the Great Voltigeur Stakes, Deauville Legend.

Other leading overseas contenders still in the running for this year’s Lexus Melbourne Cup include Rodrigo Diaz and Loft, as well as a host of top internationals that will be trained by Australian trainers upon arrival.

Australian trained mare and TAB Australian Cup winner Duais remains on a path to the first Tuesday in November with trainer Edward Cummings looking to emulate his Hall of Fame Grandfather, Bart Cummings by winning his first Lexus Melbourne Cup.

Duais is joined by last year’s Lexus Melbourne Cup third placegetter Spanish Mission as well as St Leger winning gelding, Alegron.

VRC Executive General Manager Racing Leigh Jordon said the first declaration announcement is another exciting stepping stone on the way to the Lexus Melbourne Cup.

“In a significant milestone on the road to the Cup, the first acceptances remain strong and fill the VRC with excitement about the high quality field for the 162nd running of the Cup,” Mr Jordon said.

“Group 1 racing returns to Flemington this weekend with many horses continuing their Lexus Melbourne Cup campaigns, including 2019 winner Vow and Declare as well as Point Nepean who secured his spot after winning the Lexus Andrew Ramsden in the autumn.

“There is avid interest from international trainers with the Irish St Leger and English St Leger to be run this weekend that will help further shape the final field.”

The next opportunity for Australian-trained horses to win their way into the Lexus Melbourne Cup is via The Lexus Bart Cummings on TAB Turnbull Stakes Day, Saturday 1 October, at Flemington. The race meeting is a strong form reference, with last year’s TAB Turnbull Stakes winner Incentivise going on to run a gallant second behind Verry Elleegant in the Lexus Melbourne Cup.

The next key milestones and dates for the 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup are:

Key milestones for the 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tuesday 13 September Weights Tuesday 27 September Second Declaration Tuesday 11 October Third Declaration Monday 24 October Fourth Declaration Saturday 29 October Final Declaration

Second declarations for the Lexus Melbourne Cup must be submitted by noon on Tuesday 27 September.

The Lexus Melbourne Cup will be run on Tuesday 1 November as part of the iconic Melbourne Cup Carnival which begins with Penfolds Victoria Derby Day on Saturday 29 October and also features Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday 3 November and VRC Champions Stakes Day on Saturday 5 November.

Main photo credit: Verry Elleegant (NZ) ridden by James McDonald wins the Lexus Melbourne Cup (Reg Ryan/Racing Photos)

Source: Victoria Racing Club

The 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival, LIVE and free on 10 and 10 play

2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour Dates

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

How to Watch the Melbourne Cup on 10 play