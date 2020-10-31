Results: AAMI Victoria Derby Day 2020

Race 1 Network 10 Carbine Club Stakes (1600m) at 11:40 am
Results:
- 1 Crosshaven (6)
- 3 Aysar (2)
- Deadheat – 2 Endanger (7) and 8 Horrifying (3)
Race 2 G.H.Mumm Wakeful Stakes (2000m) at 12:20 pm
Results:
- 9 Victoria Quay (11)
- 1 Personal (8)
- 10 Tyche Goddess (9)
- 8 Miravalle (13)
Race 3 TAB Stakes (1200m) at 1:00 pm
Results:
- 4 Kemalpasa (8)
- 3 Order of Command (4)
- 8 Bold Star (9)
- 10 Neighbourhood (1)
Race 4 Lexus Hotham Stakes (2500m) at 1:40 pm
Results:
- 1 Ashrun (2)
- 5 Sound (6)
- Deadheat - 2 Brimham Rocks (5) and 7 Future Score (10)
Race 5 TAB Empire Rose Stakes (1600m) at 2:20 pm
Results:
- 6 Shout The Bar (11)
- 12 Odeum (7)
- 14 Forbidden Love (14)
- 11 Chaillot (4)
Race 6 Coolmore Stud Stakes (1200m) at 3:00 pm
Results:
- 14 September Run (12)
- 12 Swats That (9)
- 2 Wild Ruler (14)
- 6 Doubtland (1)
Race 7 AAMI Victoria Derby (2500m) at 3:45 pm
Results:
- 3 Johnny Get Angry (5)
- 6 Hit The Shot (9)
- 5 Young Werther (4)
- 1 Cherry Tortoni (14)
Race 8 Kennedy Cantala (1600m) at 4:30 pm
Results:
- 5 Yulong Prince (14)
- 7 Cascadian (18)
- 9 Rock (2)
- 12 Age of Chivalry (19)
Race 9 Furphy Sprint (1100m) at 5:10 pm
Results:
- 2 Fiesta (13)
- 13 Too Good Too Hard (4)
- 14 Zaniah (12)
- 12 Bless Her (2)
