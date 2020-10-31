Melbourne Cup Carnival

Results: AAMI Victoria Derby Day 2020

All the results from the opening day of the 2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival

Race 1 Network 10 Carbine Club Stakes (1600m) at 11:40 am

Results:

  1. 1 Crosshaven (6)
  2. 3 Aysar (2)
  3. Deadheat – 2 Endanger (7) and 8 Horrifying (3)

Race 2 G.H.Mumm Wakeful Stakes (2000m) at 12:20 pm

Results:

  1. 9 Victoria Quay (11)
  2. 1 Personal (8)
  3. 10 Tyche Goddess (9)
  4. 8 Miravalle (13)

Race 3 TAB Stakes (1200m) at 1:00 pm

Results:

  1. 4 Kemalpasa (8)
  2. 3 Order of Command (4)
  3. 8 Bold Star (9)
  4. 10 Neighbourhood (1)

Race 4 Lexus Hotham Stakes (2500m) at 1:40 pm

Results:

  1. 1 Ashrun (2)
  2. 5 Sound (6)
  3. Deadheat - 2 Brimham Rocks (5) and 7 Future Score (10)

Race 5 TAB Empire Rose Stakes (1600m) at 2:20 pm

Results:

  1. 6 Shout The Bar (11)
  2. 12 Odeum (7)
  3. 14 Forbidden Love (14)
  4. 11 Chaillot (4)

Race 6 Coolmore Stud Stakes (1200m) at 3:00 pm

Results:

  1. 14 September Run (12)
  2. 12 Swats That (9)
  3. 2 Wild Ruler (14)
  4. 6 Doubtland (1)

Race 7 AAMI Victoria Derby (2500m) at 3:45 pm

Results:

  1. 3 Johnny Get Angry (5)
  2. 6 Hit The Shot (9)
  3. 5 Young Werther (4)
  4. 1 Cherry Tortoni (14)

Race 8 Kennedy Cantala (1600m) at 4:30 pm

Results:

  1. 5 Yulong Prince (14)
  2. 7 Cascadian (18)
  3. 9 Rock (2)
  4. 12 Age of Chivalry (19)

Race 9 Furphy Sprint (1100m) at 5:10 pm

Results:

  1. 2 Fiesta (13)
  2. 13 Too Good Too Hard (4)
  3. 14 Zaniah (12)
  4. 12 Bless Her (2)

