Countdown To The Melbourne Cup Carnival

It all begins with Penfolds Victoria Derby Day on Saturday, 29 October

Get ready to saddle up as the countdown to the start of the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival is on, with Penfolds Victoria Derby Day first out of the barriers on Saturday, 29 October, live and free on 10 and 10 Play. Giddy up!

Led by renowned media personality Eddie McGuire, viewers won’t want to miss a minute of all the race action, news and insights from our team including Lexus Melbourne Cup winning jockey and trainer Michelle Payne, international racing media icon Francesca Cumani, three-time Lexus Melbourne Cup winning jockey Glen Boss, and our racing experts Michael Felgate, Caty Price, James Winks, David Gately and Brittany Taylor.

Covering all things fashion, colour and entertainment in the Birdcage and around the track is Rob Mills, Georgie Tunny, Natalie Hunter, Tara Rushton and Archie Thompson.

With a multi-studio set-up across Flemington Racecourse, fans will have unprecedented access to jockeys, trainers, owners, celebrities and of course all the fashions on the field over the four days of the carnival.

We will be off and racing when it all begins with Penfolds Victoria Derby Day on Saturday, 29 October, followed by Lexus Melbourne Cup Day on Tuesday, 1 November, Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday, 3 November and VRC Champions Stakes Day on Saturday, 5 November, live and free on 10 and 10 Play.

Road To The Melbourne Cup Carnival will bring viewers all the excitement and stories in the lead up to the main event on Friday, 21 October and Friday, 28 October on 10 and 10 Play at 10.30pm AEDT.

Click below to get a taste of the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival on 10.

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 And 10 Play.

Melbourne Cup Carnival: Fan Racing Hub Launch

Melbourne Cup Carnival: Fan Racing Hub Launch

Thanks to TAB, 10 Play will be your go to destination for all things Melbourne Cup! Get hot tips from experts, odds updates or test your Cup knowledge!
New Melbourne Cup Carnival Channel

Love all things Melbourne Cup Carnival? Watch the brand new dedicated Melbourne Cup Carnival Channel which is set to go live this Saturday!
Internationals arrive for Lexus Melbourne Cup

The second shipment of Lexus Melbourne Cup hopefuls have arrived from Europe in the early hours of Wednesday morning. We take a look at each of their prospects heading into the ‘race that stops a nation’™.
Lexus Melbourne Cup field starts to shape up after third declarations

The final field for the world’s richest handicap is starting to take shape with third declarations for the $8.075 million Group 1 Lexus Melbourne Cup (3200m) taken on Tuesday, 11 October.
2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup field narrowed to 58

Fifty-eight horses remain in the running for the 2022 Group 1 Lexus Melbourne Cup (3200m) after second declarations for the race were taken today, Tuesday 27 September