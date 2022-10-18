Countdown To The Melbourne Cup Carnival

Get ready to saddle up as the countdown to the start of the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival is on, with Penfolds Victoria Derby Day first out of the barriers on Saturday, 29 October, live and free on 10 and 10 Play. Giddy up!

Led by renowned media personality Eddie McGuire, viewers won’t want to miss a minute of all the race action, news and insights from our team including Lexus Melbourne Cup winning jockey and trainer Michelle Payne, international racing media icon Francesca Cumani, three-time Lexus Melbourne Cup winning jockey Glen Boss, and our racing experts Michael Felgate, Caty Price, James Winks, David Gately and Brittany Taylor.

Covering all things fashion, colour and entertainment in the Birdcage and around the track is Rob Mills, Georgie Tunny, Natalie Hunter, Tara Rushton and Archie Thompson.

With a multi-studio set-up across Flemington Racecourse, fans will have unprecedented access to jockeys, trainers, owners, celebrities and of course all the fashions on the field over the four days of the carnival.

We will be off and racing when it all begins with Penfolds Victoria Derby Day on Saturday, 29 October, followed by Lexus Melbourne Cup Day on Tuesday, 1 November, Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday, 3 November and VRC Champions Stakes Day on Saturday, 5 November, live and free on 10 and 10 Play.

Road To The Melbourne Cup Carnival will bring viewers all the excitement and stories in the lead up to the main event on Friday, 21 October and Friday, 28 October on 10 and 10 Play at 10.30pm AEDT.

Click below to get a taste of the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival on 10.

