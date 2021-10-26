Corey Brown, Down But Not Out

Corey Brown is no stranger to winning. With a glittering 49 Group One career wins, he knows the electrifying feeling well.

Our very own ‘racing royalty,’ his trophy cabinet at home boasts two Melbourne Cups, two Lighting Stakes, one Sydney Cup, and hundreds more. His personal favourite though, is a gold-sprayed ping pong bat (complete with Brown’s school photo on the back) awarded to him by an old teacher at his school alumni speech day.

A mix of humble Aussie sportsman, and fearless talent in the saddle - he credits his innate love for horses to a country upbringing in Taree.

“I grew up in racing, my father and grandfather were jockeys,” he said.

“I don’t know if you can learn it, but even as a kid I got along with horses quite well. When I started in the stables, some horses were quite aggressive, but I could get on the horse for a week and calm him down.”

But of all the shiny moments in Brown’s career, and racing at some of the most prestigious racecourses in the world, there’s one green turf that stands out above the rest.

“Without a doubt the Lexus Melbourne Cup is the best… being an Aussie, driving past pubs and seeing Cup lunches written in the window - everyone stops for that race,” he said.

“To actually walk on Flemington on that first Tuesday in November... the atmosphere, the crowds, the horses, and the people that it brings from all over the world. It’s really hard to explain.”

“Group One racing is like getting in a Lexus LC500,” he laughs, “the power and the acceleration is that noticeable on good horses.”

Image: Supplied

Having the chance to ride some of the world’s most elite Group One horses, Brown laughs it off when I ask if like children, he must have a secret favourite.

“Some you bond with straight away, like good friends. And there’s some that you just don’t get along with – but very few that I dealt with,” he said.

By default, Brown was tasked with riding renowned ‘Apache Cat’ in 2008, with his first 5 rides on the horse bringing in a string of Group One wins.

“With him I just had this great connection straight away, I knew basically every step that he was going to take… we shared a very special bond,” he said.

His illustrious Melbourne Cup wins – in 2009 and 2017, were as Brown explains, totally different. And let’s not forget the nail-biting finish 2008 on Bauer, where he came in 2nd by ‘a pixel.’

“That was like a nightmare, watching those replays. I had to refuse a few photo signings…would you get Anthony Mundine to sign a photo of him laying on the canvas?” he laughs.

But Brown made his comeback. To most punters surprise, his win in 2017 on Rekindling was the first time he had ridden the horse.

“Probably 10 minutes before the race, I had about five minutes to bond with him. I did actually approach Lloyd Williams and Joseph O’Brien to try and sit on the horse or have a canter around the track before the Cup… but O’Brien assured me, he said ‘you’ll have no trouble with him.’”

And thankfully, Rekindling was an easy ride. Crossing the finish line with a roaring crowd was special, but having his wife and three daughters in the front row - a moment dreams are made of.

"If I could bottle it and give everyone a taste to try and feel the emotions I felt in that moment, you couldn’t put a price on it,” he said. “It’s one of those feelings I’ve never had before."

Image: Supplied

Like any successful career though, it can’t all be gold trophies and front pages. In 2019 at the Queensland Derby, crowds held their breath when Brown came off Lord Arthur in a chilling crash.

“I’m very lucky in a lot of ways, I shouldn’t be walking,” he said.

When Brown did get up and walk on the track, crowds and jockeys alike assumed he had come out unscathed. But it was not until later that CT scans revealed his worst nightmare - a fractured T7 vertebrae, broken ribs and a punctured lung. By some stroke of luck, his spinal cord remained undamaged.

“I knew it was serious, but I didn’t realise how serious and how lucky I was,” he said.

Announcing his retirement in March of this year, means a change of pace for Brown. He’s excited for the extra time to spend with his first grandchild, and the opportunity for industry mentorship.

“I’ve always loved watching young riders come through and love giving my time to them.” “I would love to get some sort of academy going, educating young kids – it’s something I’ve always wanted to do. I can’t wait,” he said.

Whilst Brown is in hot demand for commentary this Spring Carnival, and for all it’s fun, it’s a feeling that’s not so familiar to him. There’s another feeling he’s chasing.

“I was at the races on the weekend and it just gives me shivers,” he said.

“It’s going to take a long while to wash that adrenaline out of my blood. It’s been in there since I was a young kid, so it’s gonna take a while.”

This article is brought to you by Lexus, the principal partner of the Lexus Melbourne Cup.

Be sure to tune in to Spring Racing and the Lexus Melbourne Cup on 10 Play. Lexus’ first all-electric vehicle, the Lexus UX 300e hits the markets on November 29th. Register your interest here.