AAMI Victoria Derby Day 2020

As one of the most prestigious days of spring racing, this is a must attend event for racing fans with four exceptional Group 1 races – the AUD$2 million Kennedy Cantala, AUD$1.5 million Coolmore Stud Stakes, AUD$1 million Empire Rose Stakes and the feature race the AUD$2 million AAMI Victoria Derby.
Even if we can’t all be at Flemington to witness the incredible racing in person, every race will still be screened across Australia. Adding to the thrills, the annual Myer Fashions on the Field competition has been transformed into an exclusively online event: Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn!
Everyone can take part in donning their most stylish and expressive fashion selections. From the most sophisticated racewear to more casual outfits, accessories and styles, jump online for the most creative and inspired takes on Derby Day’s traditional blacks, whites, greys and complementary touches.
|TIME
|RACE
|LENGTH
|11:40am
|TAB Stakes
|1200m
|12:20pm
|G.H.Mumm Wakeful Stakes
|2000m
|1:00pm
|Network 10 Carbine Club Stakes
|1600m
|1:40pm
|Lexus Hotham Stakes
|2500m
|2:20pm
|TAB Empire Rose Stakes
|1600m
|3:00pm
|Coolmore Stud Stakes
|1200m
|3:45pm
|AAMI Victoria Derby
|2500m
|4:30pm
|Kennedy Cantala
|1600m
|5:10pm
|Furphy Sprint
|1100m
Saturday 31st October 2020
2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play.