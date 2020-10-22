AAMI Victoria Derby Day 2020

As one of the most prestigious days of spring racing, this is a must attend event for racing fans with four exceptional Group 1 races – the AUD$2 million Kennedy Cantala, AUD$1.5 million Coolmore Stud Stakes, AUD$1 million Empire Rose Stakes and the feature race the AUD$2 million AAMI Victoria Derby.

Even if we can’t all be at Flemington to witness the incredible racing in person, every race will still be screened across Australia. Adding to the thrills, the annual Myer Fashions on the Field competition has been transformed into an exclusively online event: Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn!

Everyone can take part in donning their most stylish and expressive fashion selections. From the most sophisticated racewear to more casual outfits, accessories and styles, jump online for the most creative and inspired takes on Derby Day’s traditional blacks, whites, greys and complementary touches.

TIME RACE LENGTH 11:40am TAB Stakes 1200m 12:20pm G.H.Mumm Wakeful Stakes 2000m 1:00pm Network 10 Carbine Club Stakes 1600m 1:40pm Lexus Hotham Stakes 2500m 2:20pm TAB Empire Rose Stakes 1600m 3:00pm Coolmore Stud Stakes 1200m 3:45pm AAMI Victoria Derby 2500m 4:30pm Kennedy Cantala 1600m 5:10pm Furphy Sprint 1100m

Saturday 31st October 2020

2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play.