AAMI Victoria Derby 2019

Damien Oliver wins on Warning

Damien Oliver and Anthony Freedman won the Victoria Derby on Saturday at Flemington with Warning.

This was Oliver’s sixth Victoria Derby win. He first being on Redding 27 years ago. It was Freedman’s first win as a trainer by himself. The two have a very long history having worked together for 25 years.

Warning won by 3 ¼ lengths over Southern Moon with Soul Patch another length back in third.

Shadow Hero had started as favourite but could only manage fifth after being trapped back and wide.

The Victoria Derby is a test of stamina 2500m race for three-year-olds. With $2 million in prizemoney it is one of the key races in the Australian racing calendar. It is an important race for young stayers with many winners also going on to win the Caulfield and Melbourne Cups later.

