A Spring In Our Step This November

It’s the four-day racing spectacular that has all eyes on Flemington Racecourse, and Network 10 is delighted to reveal its team of hosts and reporters covering all that Melbourne does best: celebrity, fashion and entertainment.

With the 2019 Melbourne Cup Carnival just 62 days away, it all begins with AAMI Victoria Derby Day on Saturday, 2 November, followed by Lexus Melbourne Cup Day on Tuesday, 5 November, Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday, 7 November and Seppelt Wines Stakes Day on Saturday, 9 November.

Network 10’s broadcast will be anchored by coverage hosts Matt White and Roz Kelly, with Francesca Cumani spearheading the racing team.

Making her mark as Fashion Reporter is Anna Heinrich who along with Roving Reporters Kate Peck and Beau Ryan, will be covering all things celebrity and fashion in the world-famous Birdcage. Flemington’s premium marquee enclosure, The Birdcage is the playground of the rich and famous and is the place to be seen. They’ll also be dropping by The Park, home of Australia’s largest and most prestigious fashion event, Myer Fashions on the Field.

With The Park set for a stellar line up of entertainment, music fans and racegoers alike are in for a treat. Scott Tweedie will be on hand as Roving Reporter so viewers at home don’t miss a thing.

Network 10’s head of sport, Matt White said: “A huge part of the Melbourne Cup Carnival is the fashion, the celebrity spotting and all the glitz and glamour that truly makes it one of the best events on the Australian sporting calendar.

“You’ve already heard about our incredible team of racing experts, and now I’m thrilled that we have assembled such a talented bunch of reporters to bring viewers all the colourful action from around the track.

Network 10’s on-air team includes the previously announced, Francesca Cumani (Racing Host), Peter Moody (Expert Commentator), David Gately (Form Expert), Michael Felgate (Racing Reporter), Caty Price (Racing Reporter) and Brittany Taylor (Horseback Interviewer).