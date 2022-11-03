2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Wrap

Another action-packed Melbourne Cup Carnival is coming to a close. There have been plenty of thrills and a number of shock wins to keep everyone on the edge of their seats as they take in all the action across the Carnival.
Looking Back On: The Penfolds Victoria Derby Day
The first race day on the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival calendar was the Penfolds Victoria Derby Day which took place last Saturday.
The day saw a mixture of sunshine, wind and rain, a typical four seasons in one day Melbourne.
Penfolds Derby Day featured three Group 1 races. Race 6 Coolmore Stud Stakes (1200m), Race 7 Penfolds Victoria Derby (2500m) and Race 8 TAB Empire Rose Stakes (1600m).
Catch up with all the action with our wrap articles and videos below:
Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2022 Wrap
Results: Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2022
Penfolds Victoria Derby: Winner Presentation
Looking Back On: The Lexus Melbourne Cup Day
The big day, the race that everyone’s been waiting for! The biggest day on Australia’s horse racing calendar took place on the first Tuesday of November – as it always does.
The weather may have not been the best but that didn’t stop thousands flocking to Flemington to witness another chapter in Lexus Melbourne Cup history.
You can catch up with all the action with our comprehensive selection of articles and videos below:
Results
Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2022 Wrap
Results: Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2022
Michael Felgate interviews Lexus Melbourne Cup Winner, Mark Zahra
Watch interviews with the Lexus Melbourne Cup Winning Team
Watch all the races from the 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Day
Fashion - Catch up with everything from the Fashion World
Interview with Christian Wilkins and Crystal Kimber
Hear from fashion starlet: Lana Wilkinson
Hear from international renowned milliner: Stephen Jones
Hear from Myer Fashions On The Field Winner: Moe Taha
Myer Fashions On The Field Gala
Watch: The Millinery Awards Presentation
Fun - Watch interviews with all the best TV personalities and celebrities
Rob Mills interviews Masterchef's Jock Zonfrillo
Natalie Hunter interviews Taika Waitiki
Natalie Hunter Interviews Delta Goodrem
Tara Rushton interviews Brian Lara
Colin Hay Performs Land Down Under
Cody Simpson Performs the Australian National Anthem