2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Wrap

Another action-packed Melbourne Cup Carnival is coming to a close. There have been plenty of thrills and a number of shock wins to keep everyone on the edge of their seats as they take in all the action across the Carnival.

Looking Back On: The Penfolds Victoria Derby Day

The first race day on the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival calendar was the Penfolds Victoria Derby Day which took place last Saturday.

The day saw a mixture of sunshine, wind and rain, a typical four seasons in one day Melbourne.

Penfolds Derby Day featured three Group 1 races. Race 6 Coolmore Stud Stakes (1200m), Race 7 Penfolds Victoria Derby (2500m) and Race 8 TAB Empire Rose Stakes (1600m).

Catch up with all the action with our wrap articles and videos below:

Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2022 Wrap

Results: Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2022

Penfolds Victoria Derby: Winner Presentation

Looking Back On: The Lexus Melbourne Cup Day

The big day, the race that everyone’s been waiting for! The biggest day on Australia’s horse racing calendar took place on the first Tuesday of November – as it always does.

The weather may have not been the best but that didn’t stop thousands flocking to Flemington to witness another chapter in Lexus Melbourne Cup history.

You can catch up with all the action with our comprehensive selection of articles and videos below:

Results

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2022 Wrap

Results: Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2022

Watch the Big Race

Michael Felgate interviews Lexus Melbourne Cup Winner, Mark Zahra

Watch interviews with the Lexus Melbourne Cup Winning Team

Watch all the races from the 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Day

Fashion - Catch up with everything from the Fashion World

Interview with Christian Wilkins and Crystal Kimber

Hear from fashion starlet: Lana Wilkinson

Hear from international renowned milliner: Stephen Jones

Hear from Myer Fashions On The Field Winner: Moe Taha

Myer Fashions On The Field Gala

Watch: The Millinery Awards Presentation

Fun - Watch interviews with all the best TV personalities and celebrities

Rob Mills interviews Masterchef's Jock Zonfrillo

Natalie Hunter interviews Taika Waitiki

Natalie Hunter Interviews Delta Goodrem

Tara Rushton interviews Brian Lara

Colin Hay Performs Land Down Under

Cody Simpson Performs the Australian National Anthem

Sheppard Performs Geronimo

Georgie Tunny interviews The Bachelors