2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup field narrowed to 58

A host of Australian and international connections are all vying for their chance at winning the 162nd edition of the Lexus Melbourne Cup and claiming the world’s richest handicap worth $8 million.

Current TAB favourite Deauville Legend (James Ferguson) entered pre-export quarantine facilities in the United Kingdom overnight alongside fellow internationally trained horses Loft (Marcel Weiss) and Without A Fight (Simon and Ed Crisford). These horses are scheduled to land in Melbourne on Tuesday 11 October, joining Rodrigo Diaz (David Simcock) at the Werribee International Horse Centre.

Top Australian trained chances looking to keep the Cup on home soil include the Edward Cummings- trained mare, Duais who tops the market in this Saturday’s TAB Turnbull Stakes (2000m) at Flemington. After an impressive TAB Australia Cup win in the autumn, Duais will be carrying 55.5kg.

Point Nepean has already secured his spot in the Lexus Melbourne Cup after winning The Andrew Ramsden and is joined by his stablemates Buckhurst, Schabau, Serpentine and King of the Castle on the list of second declarations for trainer Robert Hickmott, who will be searching for his third win in the race.

Trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace look to have a strong team of chances in this year’s Lexus Melbourne Cup with eight horses remaining in the running, headlined by Gold Trip and last year’s Lexus Melbourne Cup top ten placegetter Grand Promenade.

This Saturday’s Group 3 The Lexus Bart Cummings (2510m) at Flemington is expected to have a strong influence on the field for 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup and is the second race this year to offer a golden ticket.

Victoria Racing Club (VRC) Executive General Manager Racing Leigh Jordon said Group 3 The Lexus Bart Cummings is an important part of the 2022 Cup picture.

“We are now thirty-five days out from the Lexus Melbourne Cup and the Lexus Bart Cummings this Saturday marks and an exciting opportunity for horses chasing that golden ticket to guarantee their spot on the first Tuesday in November,” Mr Jordon said.

The Lexus Melbourne Cup will be run on Tuesday 1 November as part of the iconic Melbourne Cup Carnival which begins with the Penfolds Victoria Derby Day on Saturday 29 October and also features Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday 3 November and TAB Champions Stakes Day on Saturday 5 November.

All the action from the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival can be seen live and free on Network 10 and 10 Play on demand.

Third declarations for the Lexus Melbourne Cup must be submitted by noon on Tuesday 11 October.

Source: Victoria Racing Club

