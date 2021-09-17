It’s about the people and that awesome Aussie spirit. The racing and the quality and power of the athletes, both equine and human.

So, with a spring in our step, let’s remind ourselves that there’s joy to be found in the little things and embrace the rich history and the festivity that belongs to all of us - the 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival.

It all begins with Penfolds Victoria Derby Day on Saturday, 30 October, followed by Lexus Melbourne Cup Day on Tuesday, 2 November, Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday, 4 November and Mackinnon Stakes Day on Saturday, 6 November, live and free on Network 10 and 10 play.

With a multi-studio set-up across Flemington Racecourse, viewers will be part of the story, the celebration and the magic moments, with unprecedented access to jockeys, trainers, owners, celebrities and of course all the fashion over the four days of the Carnival.

Michael Felgate will lead our stellar field as host of the four-day racing spectacular, alongside racing presenter Caty Price and mounting yard expert Brittany Taylor. Current trainer and Lexus Melbourne Cup winning jockey, Michelle Payne joins the team, which also includes Group 1 winning jockey James Winks and form expert David Gately.

International racing expert Francesca Cumani will join in the action as we cross to her in the UK for her insights and analysis.

Bringing the glitz and the glamour are Rob Mills and 10 News First’s Kate Freebairn covering all things fashion and entertainment, including the Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn competition. Joining them is presenter Natalie Hunter who also has the privilege of presenting the winning trophies.

As the broadcast reaches all parts of the country and around the world, with The Race That Stops A Nation™, we will capture all the celebrations so viewers at home don’t miss a thing.

Revel in Cup Week with the 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival broadcast live and free on Network 10 and 10 Play on demand.

It is event television at its finest.

What’s On.

Saturday 30 October, 2021, live from 12noon AEDT

Penfolds Victoria Derby Day

Regarded as one of the most prestigious days of spring racing, this is a must-see event for racing fans with four exceptional Group 1 races – the $2 million Kennedy Cantala, $1.5 million Coolmore Stud Stakes, $1 million TAB Empire Rose Stakes and the feature race the $2 million Penfolds Victoria Derby. This is thoroughbred racing at its very best.

Saturday 30 October, 5.30pm AEDT

Lexus Melbourne Cup Barrier Draw

Monday 1 November, 9.30pm AEDT

Lexus Melbourne Cup Preview

Join 10 Sport as we analyse what’s to come in the race that stops a nation.

Tuesday 2 November, 2021, live from 10am AEDT.

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day

This is the big one, on that famous Tuesday in November, the $8 million Lexus Melbourne Cup takes its rightful place as the centrepiece of the entire Melbourne Cup Carnival.

The eyes of the world will be firmly focused on this most iconic of world leading Group 1 thoroughbred racing.

Be watching when yet again, a new chapter is written, another legend born and new dreams come true before your very eyes.

Thursday 4 November, 2021, live from 12noon AEDT.

Kennedy Oaks Day

The tradition of Kennedy Oaks Day is beauty, femininity, style and grace. A thrilling day of racing awaits with the highlight, the $1 million Group 1 Kennedy Oaks, which will see the best three-year-old staying fillies battle for victory in the ultimate test of their staying credentials.

Saturday 6 November, 2021, live from 12noon AEDT.

Mackinnon Stakes Day

Friends, fun and the finale of Cup Week, Mackinnon Stakes Day is a celebration of the week that was, filled with quality racing, fashion and entertainment.

The concluding day will feature the $2 million Group 1 Mackinnon Stakes testing the best middle-distance horses while Australia’s best sprinters will light up the straight in the $2 million Group 1 Darley Sprint Classic.