2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Off And Racing This Saturday.

In just one week, on that famous Tuesday in November, the eyes of the world will be firmly focused on the $8 million Lexus Melbourne Cup, where a new chapter is written, and another legend born.

But before The Race That Stops A Nation™, the 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival begins this Saturday, 30 October with Penfolds Victoria Derby Day from 11am AEDT, live and free on 10 and 10 Play on demand.

Michael Felgate leads 10’s stellar field as host of the four-day racing spectacular, alongside racing presenter Caty Price, current trainer and Lexus Melbourne Cup winning jockey, Michelle Payne, Group 1 winning jockey James Winks, form expert David Gately and racing reporter Georgie Tunny. International racing expert, Francesca Cumani will also join us from the UK on Cup Day.

Rob Mills and Kate Freebairn will have all the fashion and entertainment covered including the Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn competition, and joining them is presenter Natalie Hunter who also has the privilege of presenting the winning trophies.

Following two massive days of racing comes Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday, 4 November and Paramount+ Stakes Day on Saturday, 6 November.

