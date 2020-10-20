The Melbourne Cup Carnival fashion competition has long stood at the pinnacle of Australia’s fashion calendar.

This year will be no different. The very best of the very best will compete virtually, with Womens and Mens Racewear categories headlining the entire competition.

The select few who rise to the top from each state and territory will then go on to the National Final, where one will be crowned winner.

Even in unique new formats, one thing stays unchanged: The tradition and meaning of the competition will always remain a celebration of fashion and racing.

Entries for the 2020 Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn National Competition are now closed.

National competitions

This year the competition will be conducted completely online with female and male contestants from all over Australia invited to compete from home. Finalists will be selected by a panel of high-profile professionals in the fashion industry to represent all 8 states and territories across Australia for each of the Womens and Mens Racewear categories in the National Final.

To enter, simply submit photographs of your racewear outfit taken around your home. It may include your front lawn, backyard, driveway or porch. In a first for the competition, contestants are invited to submit up to four individual racewear outfits through the duration of the entry period.

National final

In keeping with the digital nature of this year’s competition, the National Final for both the Womens Racewear and Mens Racewear categories will be showcased via our broadcast partner Network 10. Each of the National Finalists will receive a dedicated feature throughout the broadcast of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, providing invaluable opportunity to be on national television.

Following the virtual judging of the National Finalists, the 2020 National Winners of the Womens and Mens Racewear categories will be announced live on air via Network 10, on Kennedy Oaks Day, Thursday 5th November 2020.

Stay tuned for updates to the competition as we approach the 2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival.

2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play.