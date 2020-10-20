Melbourne Cup Carnival

Video Extras
2022 CalendarNews and StatisticsFashion
More
Back

2020 Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn

2020 Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn

The competition goes online this year

The Melbourne Cup Carnival fashion competition has long stood at the pinnacle of Australia’s fashion calendar.

This year will be no different. The very best of the very best will compete virtually, with Womens and Mens Racewear categories headlining the entire competition.

The select few who rise to the top from each state and territory will then go on to the National Final, where one will be crowned winner.

Even in unique new formats, one thing stays unchanged: The tradition and meaning of the competition will always remain a celebration of fashion and racing.

Entries for the 2020 Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn National Competition are now closed.

National competitions

This year the competition will be conducted completely online with female and male contestants from all over Australia invited to compete from home. Finalists will be selected by a panel of high-profile professionals in the fashion industry to represent all 8 states and territories across Australia for each of the Womens and Mens Racewear categories in the National Final.

To enter, simply submit photographs of your racewear outfit taken around your home. It may include your front lawn, backyard, driveway or porch. In a first for the competition, contestants are invited to submit up to four individual racewear outfits through the duration of the entry period.

National final

In keeping with the digital nature of this year’s competition, the National Final for both the Womens Racewear and Mens Racewear categories will be showcased via our broadcast partner Network 10. Each of the National Finalists will receive a dedicated feature throughout the broadcast of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, providing invaluable opportunity to be on national television.

Following the virtual judging of the National Finalists, the 2020 National Winners of the Womens and Mens Racewear categories will be announced live on air via Network 10, on Kennedy Oaks Day, Thursday 5th November 2020.

Stay tuned for updates to the competition as we approach the 2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival.

2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play.

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar
NEXT STORY

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

Advertisement

Related Articles

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

All four big days on 10 and LIVE streamed on 10 play
Paramount+ Stakes Day 2022

Paramount+ Stakes Day 2022

Watch the Paramount+ Stakes Day 2022 on Saturday, 5 November live and free on 10 and 10 play
Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2022

Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2022

Watch the $2 million Group 1 Penfolds Victoria Derby live and free on 10 and 10 play on Saturday 29 October.
Kennedy Oaks Day 2022

Kennedy Oaks Day 2022

Watch the Kennedy Oaks Day 2022 on Thursday, 3 November live and free on 10 and 10 play
Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2022

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2022

At 3pm on that famous first Tuesday in November, the $8 million Lexus Melbourne Cup takes its rightful place as the centrepiece for the entire Melbourne Cup Carnival. Watch all of the action live and free on 10 and 10 play