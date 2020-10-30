2020  Melbourne Cup Carnival Entertainment

AAMI Victoria Derby Day

Illy

From The Fantauzzo, Brisbane 12:35 pm

Hailed as one Australia’s best live performers, it’s no surprise Illy won the ARIA for Best Australian Live Act in 2017. With his progressive musicality and ability to seamlessly transition between genres, Illy continues to cement his place as one of Australia’s most innovative and respected artists.

A standout performer on the AAMI Victoria Derby Day lineup, Illy will be performing his energetic hit anthem, Then What, from Brisbane. He’ll also perform hits Tightrope and Papercuts, available via 10Play.

James Reyne

From Flemington Racecourse 4:10 pm

The distinctly Australian sounds of James Reyne will kick things off musically on AAMI Victoria Derby Day. Inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 1996, James’ music and voice has been described as ‘essentially Australian.’

The former Australian Crawl front man and rock royalty fixture has just released his 12th solo studio album, but it will be his 80s cult classic, Motor’s Too Fast, that will have audiences singing along to his performance from Flemington Racecourse. An extended performance of Slave and The Rainbow’s Dead End will be available via 10Play.

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day

The Rubens

From Sydney Harbour 11:50 am

The Cup Day musical highlights continue when alt-rock sensations The Rubens perform their nostalgic new single Time of My Life, from the picturesque Sydney Harbour.

The Rubens keep pushing the boundaries of alternative rock/pop with their ongoing musical innovation. Look out for an extended performance from the extraordinary five piece from New South Wales with their best-known tracks, including Live in Life and Hoops, available via 10Play.

Pete Murray

From Tallow Beach, Byron Bay 2:15 pm to 2:30 pm

Featuring in a special pre-Cup performance, Pete Murray will lead a celebratory moment marking the 160 year old journey of our greatest race performing a special acoustic rendition of his latest single, Found My Place, from his home town of Byron Bay. The song’s warm and welcoming narrative about hope, inspiration and passing on the wisdom of life to someone you love will be a befitting message in these challenging times.

With over 1 million album sales under his belt already, Pete isn’t slowing down. With an impressive haul of hits throughout his career and new EP’s set for release, the celebrated artist will also perform hits Opportunity and Feeler, available via 10Play.

Bonnie Anderson

From Flemington Racecourse 2:15 pm to 2:30 pm

Performing on two different days of Cup Week, the dynamic and versatile Bonnie Anderson is a musical highlight of Carnival.

All eyes and ears will be on Bonnie as she takes the honour of performing the Australian National Anthem live from Flemington on Lexus Melbourne Cup Day.

Returning to close out the stellar entertainment line-up, The Masked Singer winner and Neighbours star will perform her hit When Love Takes Over from The Roof Garden on Seppelt Wines Stakes Day, following on with two other hits Need You Now and Be Alright, via 10Play.

Jon Stevens & The Australian Urban Orchestra

From Flemington Racecourse 2:15 pm to 2:30 pm

Rock icon Jon Stevens and his band, including an eight-piece string section, takes centerstage at Flemington Racecourse, belting out the anthemic Never Tear Us Apart by INXS.

Listen out for the song’s iconic saxophone solo to blast live from The Club Stand’s Roof Garden, enhanced by the sweeping views of the much-loved Melbourne city skyline.

The former Noiseworks and INXS singer is set to put on a show that promises to showcase some of the singer’s greatest hits, including Take Me Back and Touch (in support of RUOK).

Kennedy Oaks Day

Casey Barnes

From Mt Warning, NSW 2:15 pm

Prepare yourself for a high-energy musical performance from contemporary Country Rocker, Casey Barnes.

Casey is riding the momentum of a 2-year wave that is only getting stronger. His latest album Town of a Million Dreams debuted across multiple charts, including the ARIA #1 Australian country charts, and is nominated for the 2020 ARIA Country Album of the Year.

Casey will perform from the beautiful Gold Coast hinterland, featuring his latest smash, Bright Lights, along with chart-toppers Sparks Fly and The Way We Ride, available via 10Play.

Kate Miller-Heidke

From Flemington Racecourse 5:30 pm

The gorgeous, rich and melodic songs of Kate Miller-Heidke enrapture everyone who hears her. The award-winning singer-songwriter traverses the worlds of contemporary pop, folk and opera. She’s earned multi-Platinum sales and now brings her musical treasures to Carnival on Kennedy Oaks Day.

Runner-up in the 2020 Masked Singer, Kate has performed from the Metropolitan Opera in New York to the Sydney Opera House. The pop songstress will bring her hypnotic current hit, Little Roots, Little Shoots, and follow on with an extended performance of Deluded and Last Day On Earth, via 10Play.

Seppelt Wines Stakes Day

Sam Fischer

From The Hollywood Roosevelt, Los Angeles Time TBC

The Carnival reaches its crescendo on Seppelt Wines Stakes Day. Tune in as Sydney-born / LA raised global sensation Sam Fischer connects with Australia from across the globe to perform his smash hit This City from The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles — a huge hit that’s logged more than 250 million streams worldwide.

Known for the deep sincerity of his lyrics, Sam’s latest is a cathartic acknowledgement of the moments in life he’s struggled with, and how they have changed him for the better. You’ll enjoy other great tracks as he performs The Usual and Everyone’s Got Somebody, available via 10Play.

Bonnie Anderson

From The Roof garden, Flemington Racecourse 2:15 pm to 2:30 pm

Performing on two different days of Cup Week, the dynamic and versatile Bonnie Anderson is a musical highlight of Carnival.

All eyes and ears will be on Bonnie as she takes the honour of performing the Australian National Anthem live from Flemington on Lexus Melbourne Cup Day.

Returning to close out the stellar entertainment line-up, The Masked Singer winner and Neighbours star will perform her hit When Love Takes Over from The Roof Garden on Seppelt Wines Stakes Day, following on with two other hits Need You Now and Be Alright, via 10Play.

2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play.