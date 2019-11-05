2019 Lexus Melbourne Cup Day

Race 1 – Darley Ottawa Stakes (1000m)
The first race of the day was won by Aryaaf, ridden by Luke Nolen. After moving around the field Aryaaf settled and won by a length and a half.
- Aryaaf (Luke Nolen)
- Muntaseera
- Marchena
Race 2 – Grinders Coffee Roasters Trophy (1400m)
Bravo Tango with Billy Egan won. It was a tight finish with Billy Egan only getting clear in the last 100m.
- Bravo Tango (Billy Egan)
- East Indiaman
- William Thomas
Race 3 – TAB Trophy (1700m)
Kerrin McEvoy guided Sure Knee home to a strong win by 2 and a half lengths over Aliferous and Extreme Pride
- Sure Knee (Kerrin McEvoy)
- Aliferous
- Extreme Pride
Race 4 – The Macca’s Run (2800m)
Shared Ambition won race four by one length with Nash Rawiller in the saddle.
- Shared Ambition (Nash Rawiller)
- Creedence
- Big Blue
Race 5 – Schweppervescence Plate (1000m)
Dwayne Dunn rode Garner to a one length victory in race five over Can’t Be Done and Hawker Hurricane.
- Garner (Dwayne Dunn)
- Can’t Be Done
- Hawker Hurricane
Race 6 – Jim Beam Stakes (1400m)
Nash Rawiller rode his second winner of the day, taking Teleplay to victory in race six.
- Teleplay (Nash Rawiller)
- La Tigeresa
- Sweet Scandal
Race 7 – Lexus Melbourne Cup (3200m)
This year’s big race was won by Australian horse Vow and Declare. In a close finish Craig Williams won his first Melbourne in 15 attempts by a nose. Second and third positions were determined by photo.
- Vow and Declare (Craig Williams)
- Prince of Arran
- Il Paradiso
Race 8 – Furphy Plate (1800m)
Nash Rawiller continued his winning streak with a win on Yulong Prince to take the Furphy Plate.
- Yulong Prince (Nash Rawiller)
- Looks Like Elvis
- So You Win
Race 9 – MSS Security Sprint (1200m)
Champion jockey Damien Oliver secured his first win of the day in race 9 with a comfortable win on Tactical Advantage.
- Tactical Advantage (Damien Oliver)
- Hobien
- Milwaukee
Race 10 - The Hong Kong Jockey Club Stakes (1400m)
It was a photo finish for all places in the last race of the day. The Brad Wiiddup trained filly Akari was declared the winner.
- Akari (James McDonald)
- Betcha Flying
- Xilong