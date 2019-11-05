2019 Lexus Melbourne Cup Day

Race 1 – Darley Ottawa Stakes (1000m)

The first race of the day was won by Aryaaf, ridden by Luke Nolen. After moving around the field Aryaaf settled and won by a length and a half.

Aryaaf (Luke Nolen) Muntaseera Marchena

Race 2 – Grinders Coffee Roasters Trophy (1400m)

Bravo Tango with Billy Egan won. It was a tight finish with Billy Egan only getting clear in the last 100m.

Bravo Tango (Billy Egan) East Indiaman William Thomas

Race 3 – TAB Trophy (1700m)

Kerrin McEvoy guided Sure Knee home to a strong win by 2 and a half lengths over Aliferous and Extreme Pride

Sure Knee (Kerrin McEvoy) Aliferous Extreme Pride

Race 4 – The Macca’s Run (2800m)

Shared Ambition won race four by one length with Nash Rawiller in the saddle.

Shared Ambition (Nash Rawiller) Creedence Big Blue

Race 5 – Schweppervescence Plate (1000m)

Dwayne Dunn rode Garner to a one length victory in race five over Can’t Be Done and Hawker Hurricane.

Garner (Dwayne Dunn) Can’t Be Done Hawker Hurricane

Race 6 – Jim Beam Stakes (1400m)

Nash Rawiller rode his second winner of the day, taking Teleplay to victory in race six.

Teleplay (Nash Rawiller) La Tigeresa Sweet Scandal

Race 7 – Lexus Melbourne Cup (3200m)

This year’s big race was won by Australian horse Vow and Declare. In a close finish Craig Williams won his first Melbourne in 15 attempts by a nose. Second and third positions were determined by photo.

Vow and Declare (Craig Williams) Prince of Arran Il Paradiso

Race 8 – Furphy Plate (1800m)

Nash Rawiller continued his winning streak with a win on Yulong Prince to take the Furphy Plate.

Yulong Prince (Nash Rawiller) Looks Like Elvis So You Win

Race 9 – MSS Security Sprint (1200m)

Champion jockey Damien Oliver secured his first win of the day in race 9 with a comfortable win on Tactical Advantage.

Tactical Advantage (Damien Oliver) Hobien Milwaukee

Race 10 - The Hong Kong Jockey Club Stakes (1400m)

It was a photo finish for all places in the last race of the day. The Brad Wiiddup trained filly Akari was declared the winner.