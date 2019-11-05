Melbourne Cup Carnival

2019 Lexus Melbourne Cup Day

All the results from the 2019 Lexus Melbourne Cup Day

Race 1 – Darley Ottawa Stakes (1000m)

The first race of the day was won by Aryaaf, ridden by Luke Nolen. After moving around the field Aryaaf settled and won by a length and a half.

  1. Aryaaf (Luke Nolen)
  2. Muntaseera
  3. Marchena

Race 2 – Grinders Coffee Roasters Trophy (1400m)

Bravo Tango with Billy Egan won. It was a tight finish with Billy Egan only getting clear in the last 100m.

  1. Bravo Tango (Billy Egan)
  2. East Indiaman
  3. William Thomas

Race 3 – TAB Trophy (1700m)

Kerrin McEvoy guided Sure Knee home to a strong win by 2 and a half lengths over Aliferous and Extreme Pride

  1. Sure Knee (Kerrin McEvoy)
  2. Aliferous
  3. Extreme Pride

Race 4 – The Macca’s Run (2800m)

Shared Ambition won race four by one length with Nash Rawiller in the saddle.

  1. Shared Ambition (Nash Rawiller)
  2. Creedence
  3. Big Blue

Race 5 – Schweppervescence Plate (1000m)

Dwayne Dunn rode Garner to a one length victory in race five over Can’t Be Done and Hawker Hurricane.

  1. Garner (Dwayne Dunn)
  2. Can’t Be Done
  3. Hawker Hurricane

Race 6 – Jim Beam Stakes (1400m)

Nash Rawiller rode his second winner of the day, taking Teleplay to victory in race six.

  1. Teleplay (Nash Rawiller)
  2. La Tigeresa
  3. Sweet Scandal

Race 7 – Lexus Melbourne Cup (3200m)

This year’s big race was won by Australian horse Vow and Declare. In a close finish Craig Williams won his first Melbourne in 15 attempts by a nose. Second and third positions were determined by photo.

  1. Vow and Declare (Craig Williams)
  2. Prince of Arran
  3. Il Paradiso

Race 8 – Furphy Plate (1800m)

Nash Rawiller continued his winning streak with a win on Yulong Prince to take the Furphy Plate.

  1. Yulong Prince (Nash Rawiller)
  2. Looks Like Elvis
  3. So You Win

Race 9 – MSS Security Sprint (1200m)

Champion jockey Damien Oliver secured his first win of the day in race 9 with a comfortable win on Tactical Advantage.

  1. Tactical Advantage (Damien Oliver)
  2. Hobien
  3. Milwaukee

Race 10 - The Hong Kong Jockey Club Stakes (1400m)

It was a photo finish for all places in the last race of the day. The Brad Wiiddup trained filly Akari was declared the winner.

  1. Akari (James McDonald)
  2. Betcha Flying
  3. Xilong
